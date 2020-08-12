Someone used stock photos to tell Distracted Boyfriend woman’s lockdown story – and it’s just glorious

You’d have to be a statistical anomaly to have missed the Distracted Boyfriend meme, which has been used time and again to illustrate how we don’t always want the things we should want.

Like this:

Breaking: Boris Johnson finally getting a break from whatever it is he does all day. pic.twitter.com/i5ywqPMOpV — The Poke (@ThePoke) August 10, 2020

Recently, Law and Technology academic, Andres Guadamuz, spotted the girlfriend from the scenario in a very different image.

So I was checking a story on covid-19, and this picture showed up. Could it be? It looks like Discracted BF's girlfriend with a mask. It looks like her, but it's so difficult to tell with a mask. I had to find out… pic.twitter.com/Iy0aHpQg10 — Andres Guadamuz (@technollama) August 10, 2020

He did indeed find out, and this is her lockdown story.

1. We all remember this stage of blissful ignorance

It IS her. Here she is happy and enjoying life outside. It's probably early March. Little does she know things are about to get difficult. pic.twitter.com/6jRTZVHAZc — Andres Guadamuz (@technollama) August 10, 2020

2. The coronavirus reaches Stock Photoland – a real place, obviously

She has just found out about this coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/5pzmDs0x7g — Andres Guadamuz (@technollama) August 10, 2020

3. Like so many of us, she follows the advice and doesn’t drive to Durham

She's taking precautions. She's wearing a mask at home and using gel. What could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/lwvhkG9vwg — Andres Guadamuz (@technollama) August 10, 2020

4. Hang on – has she overdone “P.E. With Joe Wicks”?

Oh no, something's not right… body aches are a bad sign. pic.twitter.com/Yn230FxT5O — Andres Guadamuz (@technollama) August 10, 2020

5. Nope – it’s the rona

6. Our heroine does the sensible thing

She phones her doctor, the tests are in… pic.twitter.com/O7BEmHWODC — Andres Guadamuz (@technollama) August 10, 2020

7. Luckily, no hospitalisation was necessary and she’ll live to scowl at her boyfriend another day

She was sick, but she'll be fine, crisis averted! pic.twitter.com/yT33yPkXIe — Andres Guadamuz (@technollama) August 10, 2020

8. That guy! We knew he was trouble

Some questions are starting to emerge. If she was staying at home safe and isolating, how did she get sick? Could Distracted BF be to blame? Maybe he left the house and broke lockdown rules! pic.twitter.com/07yeO164mp — Andres Guadamuz (@technollama) August 10, 2020

We all know where he caught it.

There’s probably a lesson to be learnt from this, beyond the lesson that Andres does great Twitter.

A thread of champions. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/XCAKzmclcD — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) August 10, 2020

A thread for our time https://t.co/ftKODmuoUw — Mathew Ingram (@mathewi) August 10, 2020

As Sara Gosline says …

If you woke up today and thought "I really need a back story for the jealous girlfriend meme", today is your lucky day. https://t.co/osj7G53mAZ — Sara 🤷🏼‍♀️ Gosline (@sargoshoe) August 10, 2020

This is our lucky day.

Source Andres Guadamuz Image Andres Guadamuz