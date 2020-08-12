Someone took a priest to task for the Twitter company he keeps and his takedown was biblical – literally

A Canadian Anglican priest, RevDaniel, schooled a woman on the teachings of Jesus after she questioned the suitability of some of his Twitter followers.

He shared screengrabs of the brief exchange.

I don’t know why she blocked me. I did what she asked. pic.twitter.com/B1oRElByTi — RevDaniel (@RevDaniel) August 10, 2020

The disgruntled woman may not have been happy with Reverend Daniel’s approach, but Twitter certainly was. The post picked up more than 100,000 likes, with people flocking to follow him – pun intended.

These are a few of the responses to his tweet.

Christianity is about like, being nice or something dude, dont judge bro https://t.co/kXoWZIS4ft — Cursed Modernist Images (@CursedModernism) August 11, 2020

how christians are supposed to act vs the ones that just want an excuse to look down on other people https://t.co/RJFUN95RnT — Chris "oh THATS an office. yikes" Pollock 死神 (@chhopsky) August 10, 2020

"The Pharisees and the teachers of the law muttered, 'This man welcomes sinners and eats with them.'" https://t.co/ECjtddIoo6 — Scani #BLM ⚫🟤🌈 (@ScaniGryph) August 10, 2020

THIS is how u do religion right

im not religious but this makes me happy https://t.co/4cfiMkbNJU — ✨ Scooter, he/him/his ✨ (@zootypup) August 11, 2020

Of course, Twitter being what it is, not all of the responses were positive, but this is how the Rev reacted to some of the more disapproving messages.

Do the people who message me to tell me that they don't think I'm a real / good / righteous / proper priest and would never be part of my congregation, not realize that I'm really grateful for that? — RevDaniel (@RevDaniel) August 11, 2020

There just may be some precedent for turning the other cheek.

READ MORE

This priest’s takedown of bible-waving Donald Trump went viral because it says it all in a single sentence

Source RevDaniel Image RevDaniel, @benwhitephotography on Unsplash