Someone took a priest to task for the Twitter company he keeps and his takedown was biblical – literally

A Canadian Anglican priest, RevDaniel, schooled a woman on the teachings of Jesus after she questioned the suitability of some of his Twitter followers.

He shared screengrabs of the brief exchange.

The disgruntled woman may not have been happy with Reverend Daniel’s approach, but Twitter certainly was. The post picked up more than 100,000 likes, with people flocking to follow him – pun intended.

These are a few of the responses to his tweet.

Of course, Twitter being what it is, not all of the responses were positive, but this is how the Rev reacted to some of the more disapproving messages.

There just may be some precedent for turning the other cheek.

Source RevDaniel Image RevDaniel, @benwhitephotography on Unsplash