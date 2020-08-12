Liz Truss kicked up a stink over Stilton in the Japanese trade talks – our 8 favourite comments

Trade talks between the UK and Japan have reached a stalemate over Stilton.

Trade Secretary Liz Truss wants Japan to give the UK better terms on blue cheeses than it has agreed with the EU’s 27 countries.

According to the FT, the deal the UK hopes for would raise GDP by 0.007 per cent, which would slightly alleviate the projected 5 per cent loss from leaving the EU.

If the UK-Japanese talks fail, World Trade Organisation tariffs would become the default in January 2021, leaving the UK worse off.

Journalist and trade expert, Sarah Hurst, assessed the situation.

Cheese is an odd – and smelly – hill on which to let a trade deal die.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about it all.

1.


2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Emma Kennedy was on hand with a little wedge of Project Fear Brexit reality.

READ MORE

Liz Truss doesn’t think the UK will be ready for Brexit – 9 unsurprised takedowns

Source FT Image Screengrab @edwardhowellphotography on Unsplash