James Cleverly slagged off Ben & Jerry’s ‘overpriced’ ice cream – 7 ice cold burns

As you’ve probably seen by now, Ben & Jerry’s give Home Secretary Priti Patel some advice on compassion on Twitter and got the cold shoulder.

Now Tory MP and nominative determinism in reverse James Cleverly has got in on the act, strapping on his old army uniform to go to war with … ice cream.

Can I have a large scoop of statistically inaccurate virtue signalling with my grossly overpriced ice cream please. https://t.co/rkZFN9EO5y — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) August 11, 2020

And these 7 takedowns are ice cold.

1.

If I'd spent £16 million on coronavirus tests that didn’t work and £12m on a failed app and £150 million buying 50 million unusable masks from an offshore banker with no history of supplying medical equipment I'd probably keep my trap shut about some ice-cream being overpriced https://t.co/akwskvKFBL — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 12, 2020

2.

Was buying their ice-cream the reason you had your parliamentary credit card suspended 13 times for breaking expenses regulations? 🍦🍦🍦 https://t.co/bnIsA2Frz7 — Barry Glendenning (@bglendenning) August 11, 2020

3.

There's me thinking "James Cleverly hasn't publicly made a complete arse of himself for a while" and then he pops up picking a fight with ice cream. My man is RELIABLE. https://t.co/zDgQIbOJOl — Matt Fallaize (@MattFallaize) August 12, 2020

4.

A reminder that when politicians like James dismiss something as “virtue signalling” what they mean is: “I have no counterargument to your statement, which most people will agree is noble, so I’m going to insult you instead” https://t.co/ZHw1TutSqB — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 11, 2020

5.

If you think a tub of Ben & Jerry’s is overpriced, you’re going to shit your pants when you find out how much we paid for PPE that doesn’t work… https://t.co/2i4ybZck8U — NewsThump (@newsthump) August 12, 2020

6.

James is in the same government that's been urging us to spend, spend, spend on junk food and high street eateries. https://t.co/qx2sKAsUeA — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) August 12, 2020

7.

The largest recession in the G7, the highest excess death rate in Europe, A-Levels in meltdown, unemployment rocketing, catastrophic Brexit imminent and *government ministers* are shouting at ice cream on Twitter. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 12, 2020

To conclude …

James, you're shouting at ice cream https://t.co/coI9N5sbE8 — 'Client Journalism' Expert (@ClientJournoExp) August 11, 2020

And finally …

Häagen-Dazs is notably silent this morning. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 12, 2020

READ MORE

Ben & Jerry’s gave Priti Patel advice on compassion and got the cold shoulder – 11 cool responses