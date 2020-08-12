7 funniest things people said about this furious anti-masker being carried out of a shop by his son
This video of an American guy who really, really doesn’t want to wear a mask went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.
Anti-masker in Tucson, AZ throws a tantrum and has to be carried out by his own son pic.twitter.com/ggo4I968aL
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 11, 2020
And here are the funniest 7 things people said about it.
1.
The perks of having a large son: you can have him carry you like a little baby https://t.co/6kYd3xIHCt
— lil babushka (@cowgirl_beebop) August 11, 2020
2.
Horrifying to see a toddler using such language. https://t.co/vGvz518lO6
— Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) August 11, 2020
3.
The son is finally powerful enough to defeat his father. it’s a beautiful transitionatory period in nature, rarely caught on camera https://t.co/XEtiXUuDl4
— Losing it (Classic) (@prophethusband) August 11, 2020
4.
Shit-talking kinda hits diminishing returns when you do it while being carried out of the store by your son like you’re a boxed floor lamp https://t.co/SLxuwzEuPP
— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 11, 2020
5.
He's angry in the SPROUTS….TUCSON SPROUTS Y'ALL!!! Sprouts is like the most peaceful place. You're surrounded by flaxseed & lavender chapstick, vegan ice cream & salted carmel chocochip cookies…the peaceful morphic field cast him away! B gone dark forces, b gone! #Tucson💛🌵 https://t.co/aAIH3jjTpy
— 🌜♉all~outvluv🏜⚾️ (@ll_outvluv) August 11, 2020
6.
Was that a fart when he got picked up? https://t.co/44hstCnIxL
— h. jon benjamin (@HJBenjamin) August 11, 2020
7.
Listen for the surprise at 0:36
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 11, 2020
To conclude …
Death cult.
The thing is, they know they're wrong. It's not enough for them to reject wearing masks, they want *you* to *affirm* them in it because the last little bit of rationality in them is making them feel humiliated and it's intolerable to them. https://t.co/YeIj7QHcpa
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 11, 2020
