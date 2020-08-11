The ‘Thighland’ guy defended Donald Trump saying the ‘1917’ pandemic ended WW2 – 5 historic owns

As you may have seen already today, people have been laughing at Donald Trump today for suggesting the ‘1917’ pandemic ended WW2.

The President says the “1917 pandemic” ended the Second World War pic.twitter.com/jSltuSYim2 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 10, 2020

Now the same guy who defended the so-called president’s, er, novel pronunciation of ‘Thailand’ – you remember, this one – has come to his aid all over again.

Trump knows World War 2 ended in 1945. He misspoke and said “World War 2” when he obviously meant “World War 1.” The pathetic jubilation over this on the Left’s part shows how Trump has made them crazy. They wait for the tiniest slip up so they can have an orgasm over it https://t.co/S8yjCL1mdg — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 11, 2020

And these are the only 5 takedowns you need.

1.

He misspoke? HOW IS THAT EVEN POSSIBLE? HE WENT TO LIKE REALLY BIG SCHOOLS WHERE THEY TAUGHT HIM ALL THE HISTORY AND STUFF — Lord Space Hungarian of Poplar and Limehouse (@andraswf) August 11, 2020

2.

In England, we pronounce it World War 'Thoo'. https://t.co/A3MK1KkplW — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 11, 2020

3.

Trump thought there were airfields during the War of Independence mate. But on the upside I bet he knows how to pronounce Thighland https://t.co/L8ty2jq2YH — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 11, 2020

4.

Now explain how the 1918 Flu occurred in 1917. — Chris Papalia (@papalia_chris) August 11, 2020

5.

In the UK we pronounce Trump as "Thick twunt." https://t.co/Qh1JTLwevu — Dom Joly (@domjoly) August 11, 2020

To conclude …

I do believe Trump has found his Groom of the Stool. https://t.co/wqAGX8wMbs — Roy Edroso (@edroso) August 11, 2020

READ MORE

Trump said the “1917” pandemic ended WW2 – the only 5 historic owns you need