A rich white Tory disputed Dawn Butler’s experience of racism and these 9 takedowns were spectacular

Labour MP Dawn Butler was recently stopped while driving in Hackney, by police who claimed her car’s licence plate was registered in Yorkshire, although they subsequently admitted that they had typed in the registration incorrectly.

Two things – driving in London while being from Yorkshire isn’t an offence and it’s the third time Ms Butler, a black woman, has been stopped by police in London since she became an MP.

To put it another way …

Responses to her tweet, and her suggestion that the police may be institutionally racist, were divided between messages of support and an all-you-can block buffet of vile bigotry.

Some people even called for her to be sacked, many of whom hadn’t troubled themselves to call for the suspension of the unnamed Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of sexual offences including rape.

Conservative commentator, Tim Montgomerie shared his hot take.

It’s a classic of the “I haven’t experienced X so X doesn’t exist” genre.

Here’s how Twitter responded.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

LBC presenter and author, James O’Brien, had some insight into the real culprits.

Nathaniel Myers gave Tim Montgomerie some advice.

We strongly suggest nobody holds their breath waiting for him to follow it.

READ MORE

A Brexiter pulled the old “I’m not racist, but …” about David Lammy – our 9 favourite takedowns

Source Tim Montgomerie Image Screengrab, Screengrab