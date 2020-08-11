Now Sky News is following migrants in boats across the English Channel – 5 responses that say it all

BBC Breakfast caused a bit of outrage yesterday when it sent a reporter out in a boat to follow a dinghy carrying migrants across the English Channel.

“They’re using a plastic container to try to bail out the boat”

Live on #BBCBreakfast @SimonJonesNews found another migrant boat attempting to cross the Channel. The group say they’re from Syria. https://t.co/jidwhEOcIJ pic.twitter.com/Z62i9AmmYm — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 10, 2020

A day later and Sky News has done the same thing.

Sky News is following a fourth boat attempting to carry migrants across the English Channel into the UK this morning. Read more on this story here: https://t.co/6JOWbLK4ZM pic.twitter.com/YFh82ELYIl — SkyNews (@SkyNews) August 11, 2020

Probably not everyone was appalled, but lots of people were, and these 7 responses reflect what a lot of them were saying today.

1.

You do realise these are human being yeah? With emotions, loved ones, talents, ambitions, dreams – and stories of horror we can only imagine. I think this is tasteless… https://t.co/FALgvdOiFM — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) August 11, 2020

2.

Imagine being so desperate you're willing to risk death on a rubber dinghy, seeing a big safe ship pull up alongside you and maybe think they're here to help, only for the ghouls to start narrating you like they're David fucking Attenborough watching some distressed Elk. https://t.co/2fV6TjY6dL — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 11, 2020

3.

Journalists please note: I believe there is a sea-faring honour code that you should always come to the aid of a struggling vessel. What you're not supposed to do is film and bellow at them, and then drive off. It's not a fucking safari. If you don't get that, get off the boat. https://t.co/Up8gyVvyk2 — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) August 11, 2020

4.

Someone should follow and film the people in the Sky News boat and shout at them “how easy was it for the government to distract you from their coronavirus and brexit f*** ups?” https://t.co/L4YeBNsxsA — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) August 11, 2020

5.

I’ve fixed that for you. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/KdEaUdNLdi — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) August 11, 2020

To conclude …

Oh right, so that news boat gawping at refugees risking their lives in order to have a future for their families wasn’t a one-off, that’s a thing now, we are in a really gross era, you guys. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) August 11, 2020

And this.

Just a reminder to staff at Sky news and other orgs doing this type of journalism: https://t.co/2AorEqJfXM — Rob Manuel – Follow @fesshole now! (@robmanuel) August 11, 2020

BREAKING …

All these boats are UK journalists at Dover pic.twitter.com/a3NnP35nQd — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 11, 2020

