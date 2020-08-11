Every time Trump has said the 1918 flu pandemic happened in 1917 is quite the watch

This supercut of every time Donald Trump has said the 1918 flu pandemic happened in 1917 is something else.

A supercut of Trump saying that the 1918 flu pandemic happened in 1917 pic.twitter.com/phawCzkw3v — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 11, 2020

1917 you say, Mr President?

He’s been doing it for months. I have no idea why. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 11, 2020

I have to think he first said "1917" because of a vague awareness of the movie with that title. Then he just kept saying it because that's what he does — Mister Aytch (@AytchMister) August 11, 2020

Source @ParkerMolloy