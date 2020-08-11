C5’s Jeremy Vine Show asked if pupils should be weighed post-lockdown – only 5 replies you need

Radio 2’s Jeremy Vine has been on Channel 5 for a while now, presenting the slot that used to be fronted by Matthew Wright.

We only mention this because the show had a question for its followers on Twitter.

Should schools weigh pupils to make sure they shift the pounds they've put on during the lockdown? Health experts want two weigh-ins in September and then in the spring to keep kids on track. But could this just create a generation of calorie counters? #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/ueY4K2v99u — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) August 10, 2020

And we only mention that because it’s not often you see the internet speak as one quite so forcefully. But this was definitely one of those occasions.

Hard pass. Being weighed at school was truly the minute my eating disorder started at 12. I can trace it back to that exact day. Understand that size is not an indicator of health and just teach children about nutrition, make exercise fun and stop serving them dogshit at lunch. https://t.co/kO8OQPJMc7 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 10, 2020

Is giving children a complex about their weight which may lead to bullying from their peers, eating disorders and life long struggles with their bodies…a good idea? No. No it's bloody not. https://t.co/f4YCP9U22w — Carrie Hope Fletcher (@CarrieHFletcher) August 10, 2020

Sure, if you want to give children A FUCKING EATING DISORDER. https://t.co/xJG406zqkt — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 10, 2020

no and this isn’t even a discussion. no discourse to be had. anyone who thinks this is a good idea can kindly go to hell https://t.co/VYVRNsKjNE — faye (@fayekinley) August 10, 2020

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any psychiatric disorder https://t.co/gH2wXVqiyR — Matty (@hatsandbackchat) August 10, 2020

To conclude …

Let’s stop hating kids for maybe two seconds and see how it goes https://t.co/kyDPRPwbF8 — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) August 11, 2020

In one word.

