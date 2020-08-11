This kid’s bike crash goes so well with Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight it’s uncanny

This kid’s bicycle crash is obviously very unfortunate and we hope he wasn’t hurt, goes without saying and all that.

But the noise he makes goes so well with Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight that the whole sorry incident was more than worthwhile. So much more …

Not sure who to thank for this, but it’s brilliant. Volume up. pic.twitter.com/q4OjWl4XXx — Mark (@markaduck) August 10, 2020

I’m laughing so hard !!! 😂 that was classic — Andre (@andrejohnson357) August 10, 2020

Got to give the kid credit for finding a target with a good crumple zone. That seems like a pretty good outcome all things considered … — Lukevan (@lukevan9699) August 10, 2020

That is a video of my life's trajectory. The painted white line is 2020 — THE BOOTS (@LeaveTheBootsOn) August 10, 2020

When this one first came out I couldn't stop laughing. https://t.co/An0TQLX7rM — Eleashia Conces (@econces516) August 10, 2020

Almost as good as when it was played on these cupboard doors. Remember this?

Source @markaduck