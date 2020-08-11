This kid’s bike crash goes so well with Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight it’s uncanny

This kid’s bicycle crash is obviously very unfortunate and we hope he wasn’t hurt, goes without saying and all that.

But the noise he makes goes so well with Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight that the whole sorry incident was more than worthwhile. So much more …

Boom!

Almost as good as when it was played on these cupboard doors. Remember this?

@frankandtracy

##boredinthehouse ##intheairtonight ##drumsolo ##foryoupage ##fyp ##foryourpage @freckledrealtor

♬ original sound – hazrit19

READ MORE

People love these teens’ reaction to hearing Phil Collins for the first time

Source @markaduck