Weird TV optical illusion of the week
We’re grateful to Craig Deeley – @craiguito on Twitter – for sharing this Coronation Street spot which is, well, it’s spot on.
That time I thought Ken Barlow was randomly caressing Fiona’s neck pic.twitter.com/dadd7eOnwP
— Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@craiguito) August 6, 2020
Took us far too long to work out what was going on.
Watched that 4 times before I realised. 😆
— Andy M (@andylmo) August 6, 2020
😂😂😂
— Vince Atta (@vinceatta) August 6, 2020
This is the totally pointless irrelevant nonsense that I absolutely live for on Twitter
— SHH (@samanthappyhen) August 6, 2020
