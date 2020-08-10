Toby Young’s anti-mask dating forum is all set to go viral – 19 very funny responses

Just when we thought 2020 had reached peak absurdity, Toby Young upped the ante with a dating forum on his already pretty odd website.

Here’s how he announced it.

‘Love is never having to say I’m sorry I gave you coronavirus’, apparently.

Needless to say, people had a lot to say about it.

1.

ITU baby, dating that ass. https://t.co/RRMWigIYQH — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) August 9, 2020

2.

“Looking for someone with a GSOH – General Scepticism Of Handwashing.” https://t.co/xMcnjCyKjX — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 9, 2020

3.

Please join my dating app for people with relaxed attitudes to the spread of super gonorrhoea, where like minded singles – possibly with super gonorrhoea – can meet up and not worry about different attitudes towards contracting super gonorrhoea — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 9, 2020

4.

5.

siri what’s the most tragic tweet you’ve seen today pic.twitter.com/RWDw8lkGwH — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) August 9, 2020

6.

I cannot even begin to comprehend the magnitude of sad sausagefest that this will generate https://t.co/iCqYdSzQ4U — dan hett (@danhett) August 9, 2020

7.

Toby Young's dating profile:

Baldy misogynistic twat WLTM mask-averse nutter for racist chat and possibly more. pic.twitter.com/GZb1y96rqh — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 9, 2020

8.

*Files away for essay entitled 'Evolution in The Digital Age'.* https://t.co/eE7xpmD7qs — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) August 9, 2020

9.

To be honest if you are at the point where you are considering joining a dating service operated by Toby Young you should probably just shrink wrap your genitals and put up one of those ‘this is not a place of honour’ warning signs https://t.co/qV6vwILVAw — iucounu (@iucounu) August 9, 2020

10.