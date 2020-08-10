Toby Young’s anti-mask dating forum is all set to go viral – 19 very funny responses

Just when we thought 2020 had reached peak absurdity, Toby Young upped the ante with a dating forum on his already pretty odd website.

Here’s how he announced it.

‘Love is never having to say I’m sorry I gave you coronavirus’, apparently.

Needless to say, people had a lot to say about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2