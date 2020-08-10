Toby Young’s anti-mask dating forum is all set to go viral – 19 very funny responses
Just when we thought 2020 had reached peak absurdity, Toby Young upped the ante with a dating forum on his already pretty odd website.
Here’s how he announced it.
‘Love is never having to say I’m sorry I gave you coronavirus’, apparently.
Needless to say, people had a lot to say about it.
1.
ITU baby, dating that ass. https://t.co/RRMWigIYQH
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) August 9, 2020
2.
“Looking for someone with a GSOH – General Scepticism Of Handwashing.” https://t.co/xMcnjCyKjX
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 9, 2020
3.
Please join my dating app for people with relaxed attitudes to the spread of super gonorrhoea, where like minded singles – possibly with super gonorrhoea – can meet up and not worry about different attitudes towards contracting super gonorrhoea
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 9, 2020
4.
Jesus. Was https://t.co/5fplpMhIrq taken? https://t.co/AfLoVcJ3EG
— Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) August 9, 2020
5.
siri what’s the most tragic tweet you’ve seen today pic.twitter.com/RWDw8lkGwH
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) August 9, 2020
6.
I cannot even begin to comprehend the magnitude of sad sausagefest that this will generate https://t.co/iCqYdSzQ4U
— dan hett (@danhett) August 9, 2020
7.
Toby Young's dating profile:
Baldy misogynistic twat WLTM mask-averse nutter for racist chat and possibly more. pic.twitter.com/GZb1y96rqh
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 9, 2020
8.
*Files away for essay entitled 'Evolution in The Digital Age'.* https://t.co/eE7xpmD7qs
— Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) August 9, 2020
9.
To be honest if you are at the point where you are considering joining a dating service operated by Toby Young you should probably just shrink wrap your genitals and put up one of those ‘this is not a place of honour’ warning signs https://t.co/qV6vwILVAw
— iucounu (@iucounu) August 9, 2020
10.
Looking for a man who will walk hand in hand with me down the aisle of Waitrose while aggressively breathing on people before taking selfies 🌸👫❤️
— Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) August 9, 2020