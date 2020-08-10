This YouTuber walking around Tokyo like it’s a video game is just brilliantly done

You don’t have to be a big gamer to enjoy this. It’s a video of a YouTuber walking around Tokyo in the style of a video game and it’s very funny and so, so well done.

This is too good. YouTuber walks around Shibuya like it’s a video game. pic.twitter.com/lMRzIk1o7O — Oliver Trenchard (@OliverTrenchard) August 5, 2020

Brilliant.

You can watch the full version here, along with the creator’s YouTube channel.

the walking is pretty impressive but the camera movement is like 100x more impressive — emta @ #ALLNIGHTER5 (@emtaart) August 6, 2020

Okay but THE CAMERAWORK??? that’s 10000% the most impressive bit — bryce (@sorryimbryce) August 6, 2020

Thats what I was thinking! The camera work is 100% critical to get right, without that perfect work it all falls apart! — All Elite 👊 (@AIIEIite) August 6, 2020

READ MORE

This fiendish video game went viral and it’s basically us trying to get to the end of the week

Source Twitter @KaoruGans0 YouTube H/T Twitter @OliverTrenchard