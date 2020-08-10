This YouTuber walking around Tokyo like it’s a video game is just brilliantly done

You don’t have to be a big gamer to enjoy this. It’s a video of a YouTuber walking around Tokyo in the style of a video game and it’s very funny and so, so well done.

Brilliant.

You can watch the full version here, along with the creator’s YouTube channel.

Source Twitter @KaoruGans0 YouTube H/T Twitter @OliverTrenchard