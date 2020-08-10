This Spanish flu guidance from 100 years ago is familiar, very familiar

These recommendations to help people tackle (and avoid) the Spanish Flu from a century ago went viral because, well, have a read of them for yourself.

‘Spanish flu recommendations. History repeats itself,’ said @TalyaVarga over on Twitter.

Familiar, very familiar.

From the same era . pic.twitter.com/nAObrpuNCK — Jυ ⒶNHN ‍☠️ (@omicRocker) August 8, 2020

More official guidelines should contain the word 'cheerfully' — Dave Milnes (@PhotoDM) August 9, 2020

