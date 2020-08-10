This Spanish flu guidance from 100 years ago is familiar, very familiar
These recommendations to help people tackle (and avoid) the Spanish Flu from a century ago went viral because, well, have a read of them for yourself.
‘Spanish flu recommendations. History repeats itself,’ said @TalyaVarga over on Twitter.
Familiar, very familiar.
From the same era . pic.twitter.com/nAObrpuNCK
— Jυ ⒶNHN ☠️ (@omicRocker) August 8, 2020
More official guidelines should contain the word 'cheerfully'
— Dave Milnes (@PhotoDM) August 9, 2020
Some cutting edge #COVID19 prevention strategies (circa 1918) https://t.co/YURRXpfOy9
— Matt Nichol (@M_Nichol) August 9, 2020
READ MORE
This shop had the perfect response for anti-maskers
Source Twitter @TalyaVarga