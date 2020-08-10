Piers Morgan said no-one changes their mind anymore and James O’Brien’s comeback was perfect

Here’s Piers Morgan bemoaning how tribal the country has become. So much so, in fact, that he reckoned no-one’s going to change their mind on Brexit, Covid-19 – in fact, pretty much anything – no matter how hard people argue their case.

And James O’Brien had the perfect response.

Oof.

Morgan didn’t leave it there but by then it was a bit too late.

Perfect.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson said he never blamed care home owners over Covid-19 so James O’Brien did this and it’s perfect

Source @mrjamesob