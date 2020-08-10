Piers Morgan said no-one changes their mind anymore and James O’Brien’s comeback was perfect

Here’s Piers Morgan bemoaning how tribal the country has become. So much so, in fact, that he reckoned no-one’s going to change their mind on Brexit, Covid-19 – in fact, pretty much anything – no matter how hard people argue their case.

I’ve not met anyone who’s changed their mind on Brexit & I’m not going to meet anyone who’s changed their mind on the dangers posed by Covid-19. We’re so tribal now that facts don’t matter, all that matters is taking a position & sticking obstinately & ever more furiously to it. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 7, 2020

And James O’Brien had the perfect response.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how much have you changed your mind about Donald Trump's fitness to govern America? 1 – Not even a little bit

10 – I'm amazed anyone, let alone a public pontificator of my epic stature, could have been so stupid & wilfully blind. https://t.co/oFynuF8yG8 — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 7, 2020

Oof.

Morgan didn’t leave it there but by then it was a bit too late.

James, as always your insufferable self-righteousness knows no bounds. You’re always right, about everything, and all the rest of us mere mortals can do is take the punishment you deservedly give us when you’re ALWAYS proven right!

Congrats mate, you’re perfect. 💋 https://t.co/Eo1z1UnhFX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 7, 2020

Scale of 1 to 10, though?

It's not a trick question. https://t.co/voIX83j1IK — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 7, 2020

Perfect.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson said he never blamed care home owners over Covid-19 so James O’Brien did this and it’s perfect

Source @mrjamesob