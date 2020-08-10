People couldn’t believe this entitled debt repayment story was touted as inspirational

Business Insider very helpfully shared a story of how one woman got herself out of debt, clearing her $220,000 worth of student loans over just three years.

🌹Erica, the white trash socialist🌹™️ shared the important details on Twitter, and we’re very grateful, because it’s an inspiration to us all.

This will never not be funny pic.twitter.com/IgmLi571PV — 🌹Erica, the white trash socialist🌹™️ (@herosnvrdie69) August 7, 2020

Now all we have to do is go back in time and get rich, generous parents – sorted.

Twitter did not find it inspirational.

😂

If someone was to give me a free place to live and then another free place to live so I could rent out the first place, I too could get out of debt 🙄 https://t.co/stJ9N6rr76 — Sandy Hilton (@SandyHiltonPT) August 7, 2020

How I paid off my $150,000 in student loan debt in three years: -stopped eating out

-downsized apartment

-got second job delivering pizza

-found mysterious orb in the woods that grants me wishes when I touch it

-got rid of cable If I can do it anyone can — Planetbabble (@planetbabble) August 7, 2020

Privilege in a tweet https://t.co/hvq743BGLb — Ish Verduzco (@ishverduzco) August 7, 2020

The fact that this was written unironically blows my mind. https://t.co/n9IsKVCcnn — Motorboat McBedwench 🦩 (@IBFabulous) August 8, 2020

One woman, who seemed to be serious – judging by the rest of her tweets – bought into the idea that this was an inspirational tale.

perhaps you guys should read her book…I'll bet you'll find out how she did it. Not looking for a handout, Not being self-centered, Not being afraid of working hard….and being willing to drop personal space (living with others, etc.) — AnnMarie American (@AnnMarieAmerica) August 8, 2020

She was – as the cool kids say, apparently – ratioed, but these couple of responses sum up AnnMarie American‘s notifications for the hours after she tweeted.

Oh Ann Marie…. her entire plan to pay off student loan debt revolves around her parents paying off her student Loan debt — Tony Young (@youngy03) August 8, 2020

“Not looking for a handout”. Ma’am. Her mother gifted her a free condo, and she lived with her parents/grandparents for free. What is that if not a “handout”? — Kiersten (@kierstenevan) August 8, 2020

The accidentally left-wing account simply shared the woman’s completely un-self-aware words.

if i can do it, anyone can https://t.co/HnICugS412 — accidentally left-wing (@accidental_left) August 8, 2020

We look forward to reading her next inspirational story – ‘How to afford a great holiday (by being gifted a holiday)’. Best seller.

READ MORE

This entitled guy’s attempt to find a new place to live beggars belief (the free bit is only the start)

Source Business Insider H/T @herosnvrdie69 Image @herosnvrdie69, @naomisdaydreams on Unsplash