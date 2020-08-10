People couldn’t believe this entitled debt repayment story was touted as inspirational

Business Insider very helpfully shared a story of how one woman got herself out of debt, clearing her $220,000 worth of student loans over just three years.

🌹Erica, the white trash socialist🌹™️ shared the important details on Twitter, and we’re very grateful, because it’s an inspiration to us all.

Now all we have to do is go back in time and get rich, generous parents – sorted.

Twitter did not find it inspirational.

One woman, who seemed to be serious – judging by the rest of her tweets – bought into the idea that this was an inspirational tale.

She was – as the cool kids say, apparently – ratioed, but these couple of responses sum up AnnMarie American‘s notifications for the hours after she tweeted.

The accidentally left-wing account simply shared the woman’s completely un-self-aware words.

We look forward to reading her next inspirational story – ‘How to afford a great holiday (by being gifted a holiday)’. Best seller.

