The editing in this viral Nike ad is simply mind blowing

Buzzfeed writer, Spencer Althouse, shared this Nike advert on Twitter, because he was blown away by the editing – then we were too.

See for yourself.

can we talk about the editing in this Nike commercial holy crap pic.twitter.com/VuWj6u5PaW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) July 30, 2020

Amazing or what?

Wow, goosebumps for the production on this. (Nike as a brand still has a way to go in areas of its ethical practices). https://t.co/rXGgh0TK72 — ANDREW LYNFORD (@LynfordTweets) August 6, 2020

The amount of footage they had to comb through for matching, other than any shots they setup, must have been astounding. A feat in itself. Such an amazing edit. — Brett Halladay (@Infosmercial) July 31, 2020

The video editors deserve to be paid a billion dollars Wtfffff🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/jfvko9cBiF — BAD!!!!!!!!📸💻 (@CypherDavid) August 2, 2020

Forget the emotions this is trying to convey and just focus on the technical work that went into it. Anyone who does any sort of image or video editing will tell you how hard it is to get two different things like this to fit together. https://t.co/B5pCIKwZh8 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 1, 2020

Whatever awards there are for commercials, just hand them all over for this one https://t.co/JVR8nztoKM — Patricia Thomas (@OfLifeFandoms) August 1, 2020

This comment from @cashmad is perhaps the ultimate accolade.

I'm an editor. I edit for a living. This hurt my brain. — cashmad (@cashmad) July 30, 2020

Step up to the podium, Nike editor – your time has come.

READ MORE

This advert went viral because it’s totally bizarre and very, very funny

Source Spencer Althouse Image Spencer Althouse