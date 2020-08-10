The editing in this viral Nike ad is simply mind blowing

Buzzfeed writer, Spencer Althouse, shared this Nike advert on Twitter, because he was blown away by the editing – then we were too.

See for yourself.

Amazing or what?

This comment from @cashmad is perhaps the ultimate accolade.

Step up to the podium, Nike editor – your time has come.

Source Spencer Althouse Image Spencer Althouse