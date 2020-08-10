Boris Johnson says it’s morally indefensible to keep schools closed – the only 5 brutal takedowns you need to read

In an exclusive for the Mail on Sunday, Boris Johnson insisted that there is a “moral duty” to reopen all schools when the new term begins.

He shared the link on Twitter.

Keeping our schools closed a moment longer than is absolutely necessary is socially intolerable, economically unsustainable and morally indefensible.https://t.co/9sK8lpQPsJ — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 9, 2020

Quite a lot of people felt he could have picked his words more carefully under the circumstances.

These are the circumstances.

Man who cheated on his wife when she was undergoing cancer treatment lectures nation on “morally indefensible” Yeah, OK Karen. https://t.co/QYS5wsATvh — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) August 9, 2020

It didn’t end there. Here are five responses which sum up people’s feelings rather well.

1.

We must open schools and I won't listen to any pathetic excuses, like

-they don't physically have room for social distancing

-the number of infections is rising

-teachers' lives will be at risk

-ex Chief Scientist says we're nowhere near ready to open schools pic.twitter.com/sdSFOCzFt6 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 9, 2020

2.

Thank you, public racism, homophobia for lolz, sacked on several occasions for lying, serial adulterer, arranged to have a journalist assaulted, hid in a fridge, couldn’t be arsed to attend COBRA meetings, undisclosed number of kids guy, for your lecture on morality. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 9, 2020

3.

How dare you try to guilt parents into prioritizing what’s expedient for you politically over the safety of their own children. Resign, you immoral sham. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) August 9, 2020

4.

"morally indefensible"

From the bellend who conspired to beat up a journalist, lied to shut down parliament and fucked off with another woman while his wife was battling cancer pic.twitter.com/ATDXxnikCW — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 9, 2020

5.

Telling lies to coverup inconvenient truths is morally indefensible too. https://t.co/VvDpV9gYS2 — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) August 9, 2020

James O’Brien had a suggestion.

I have an idea. Make a list of all the things you’ve got right or told the truth about since you skipped five COBRA meetings & went on holiday at the beginning of the outbreak. Then we can all get a clearer idea of what you think a ‘moral duty’ is! https://t.co/xIA5HZ7mPr — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 9, 2020

We’re sure he’ll get right on it, just as soon as he gets back from his holiday.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson blamed care home owners for coronavirus deaths and Susie Dent’s tweet was 10/10

Source Boris Johnson Image Screengrab, @gautamarora1991 on Unsplash