A peak into the inner workings of anti-masker logic

Over on Reddit this peak into the inner workings of the minds of people who refuse to wear a face mask in these extraordinary times went viral because, well, have a read for yourself.



Although, as lots of people pointed out, it wasn’t long ago that people were refusing – or, at least, complaining – about having to wear a pesky seatbelt.

‘As for the safety belt thing, my dad and I were just talking about how people did hate seatbelts and many refused to wear them. That prompted click it or ticket policing. At least it was like that here in California.’ _Dera_ ‘I can bet you that every single person upset about the masks was upset about all the others too, and probably are still mad about it but gave up fighting it. My family HATES the seatbelt law and thinks it’s taking away their freedom. It’s just … real true stupidity.’ SaveyourMercy ‘I remember when people complained that seat belts were SO uncomfortable and they hated the new law. I wasnt thrilled myself , but after being hassled a few times by the police I began wearing one regularly. ‘Back then they werent ‘smart enough’ to invent an ADA card explaining why they didnt need to wear one because of private ‘medical issues’ , lack of comfort, or feeling trapped.

Seat belts saved lives period.’ jjdiablo

Source Reddit u/Vinyl_BunBuns