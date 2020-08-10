This 9-year-old’s review of Charlotte’s Web is as devastating as it is heartfelt

Historian Michael Jimenez shared his 9-year-old son Lucas’ succinct verdict on E.B. White’s classic children’s novel, Charlotte’s Web.

Not a hit, then. The post went viral and picked up a lot of comments, including these.

Current affairs TV presenter, Greta Van Susteren, had this prediction.

In case you were concerned Charlotte’s Web has put Lucas off books, worry no more.

READ MORE

Amazon wouldn’t post this devastating book review, so we did it for them

Source Michael Jimenez Image Michael Jimenez, Screengrab