This 9-year-old’s review of Charlotte’s Web is as devastating as it is heartfelt

Historian Michael Jimenez shared his 9-year-old son Lucas’ succinct verdict on E.B. White’s classic children’s novel, Charlotte’s Web.

My 9yr old’s first book review, I guess pic.twitter.com/19bvN4AnVr — Michael Jimenez (@mikeets14) July 31, 2020

Not a hit, then. The post went viral and picked up a lot of comments, including these.

OMG, I have my own depressing Charlotte’s Web story from when I was around 8 or 9! I checked it out from the school library and read it and cried uncontrollably. My dad told me to stop crying and to stop reading books. I stopped reading for fun until high school! — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) August 1, 2020

Well said! Also, for future reference avoid Old Yeller, Where the Red Fern Grows, and the movie, Bambi. https://t.co/G8VAaBv8l8 — Kelli Russell Agodon (@KelliAgodon) August 1, 2020

I'm laugh crying. 😂 I didn't start reading for fun until I was 16/17, and I remember bawling my eyes out when I finished reading "The Old Man and the Sea." I've always felt a low-level sense of dread before reading any Hemingway since! https://t.co/II6jQ7q8ro — John Lee (@koreanforeigner) August 2, 2020

Kids don't mince their words. https://t.co/dpRa1XVst4 — B. Janine Morison 😷 (@bjaninemorison) August 2, 2020

wait until your kid reads Of Mice & Men https://t.co/KUdEjVGAEm — Kendall 💕✨ (@krofashooo) August 1, 2020

Current affairs TV presenter, Greta Van Susteren, had this prediction.

He has chosen his career early…book critic 🙂 https://t.co/sH37Ne8moK — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) August 1, 2020

In case you were concerned Charlotte’s Web has put Lucas off books, worry no more.

Wow. I didn’t expect Lucas’s review would connect. That book is depressing so that’s probably why he is reading more manga now.

I love his little heart & how he just loves to read-especially about fish ponds. — Michael Jimenez (@mikeets14) August 1, 2020

