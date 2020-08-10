13 favourite things people said about this picture of Boris Johnson and a bow and arrow
We asked you for your captions to go with this picture of Boris Johnson and a bow and arrow.
Your Boris Johnson captions please! We’ll round up the best that hit the target #pokechallenge pic.twitter.com/9Z7hXZUpdZ
— The Poke (@ThePoke) August 10, 2020
And here are our 9 favourite things people said about it, including some others we spotted along the way.
1.
Breaking News: Boris Johnson finally sticks a rubber on the end.
— Tim Hoy (@C63Tim) August 10, 2020
2.
Joffrey Archer pic.twitter.com/OWc6ACmj3Q
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) August 10, 2020
3.
— The Goddamn Batman (@GoddamnBatman39) August 10, 2020
4.
Johnson's trying to look bold, fearless and heroic, but nothing can hide the fact he's firing blunt arrows at the ground.
A perfect Brexit Britain metaphor. pic.twitter.com/CBPGARykNI
— Otto English (@Otto_English) August 10, 2020
5.
Throbbing Fud pic.twitter.com/2Y4jr75kXh
— 🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 10, 2020
6.
— Chris Atkins (@scatatkins) August 10, 2020
7.
“What’s that sucker doing on the end of the arrow?”
— Mike Grace (@ZeRootOfAllEvil) August 10, 2020
8.
Track and Trace App enters the beta testing phase.
— Mel Jones (@Melfynjones1) August 10, 2020
9.
“aaaand then as long as it sticks to the person’s arse, the transmitter will send the signal, and there you have it; a world class track and trace system. There’ll be no further questions at this time. Good day.”
— Hezzle (@AlexHezzle) August 10, 2020
10.
Two seconds later…… pic.twitter.com/I6jIVjDc3t
— Richard Moores (@Moores101) August 10, 2020
11.
Archery with Boris Johnson.
You will need:
• A bow
• An arrow
• Dominic Cummings, to move the target to wherever the arrow lands. pic.twitter.com/oul9H1Z0Sw
— Andrew R (@ExcelPope) August 10, 2020
12.
Legoass. pic.twitter.com/XGMbOCCC6u
— t h u m b s (@Thumbsuk) August 10, 2020
13.
Nominate de Pfeffel as Tribute https://t.co/pFZ085yeUf
— trouteyes (@trouteyes) August 10, 2020
Or, if you prefer your captions of the NSFW variety …
stupid fat cunt with a shit haircut does something https://t.co/LL0rHuUsi9
— BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) August 10, 2020
