13 favourite things people said about this picture of Boris Johnson and a bow and arrow

Your Boris Johnson captions please! We’ll round up the best that hit the target #pokechallenge pic.twitter.com/9Z7hXZUpdZ — The Poke (@ThePoke) August 10, 2020

Breaking News: Boris Johnson finally sticks a rubber on the end. — Tim Hoy (@C63Tim) August 10, 2020

Johnson's trying to look bold, fearless and heroic, but nothing can hide the fact he's firing blunt arrows at the ground. A perfect Brexit Britain metaphor. pic.twitter.com/CBPGARykNI — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 10, 2020

“What’s that sucker doing on the end of the arrow?” — Mike Grace (@ZeRootOfAllEvil) August 10, 2020

Track and Trace App enters the beta testing phase. — Mel Jones (@Melfynjones1) August 10, 2020

“aaaand then as long as it sticks to the person’s arse, the transmitter will send the signal, and there you have it; a world class track and trace system. There’ll be no further questions at this time. Good day.” — Hezzle (@AlexHezzle) August 10, 2020

Archery with Boris Johnson.

You will need:

• A bow

• An arrow

• Dominic Cummings, to move the target to wherever the arrow lands. pic.twitter.com/oul9H1Z0Sw — Andrew R (@ExcelPope) August 10, 2020

Legoass. pic.twitter.com/XGMbOCCC6u — t h u m b s (@Thumbsuk) August 10, 2020

Nominate de Pfeffel as Tribute https://t.co/pFZ085yeUf — trouteyes (@trouteyes) August 10, 2020

Or, if you prefer your captions of the NSFW variety …

stupid fat cunt with a shit haircut does something https://t.co/LL0rHuUsi9 — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) August 10, 2020

