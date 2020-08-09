Priti Patel wants the Navy AND FRANCE to keep the Channel free of migrants – 9 great comebacks

Because it’s always a good idea to panic about a minor issue and blow it up into something huge to keep Nigel Farage quiet, Priti Patel has proposed a plan to prevent refugees crossing the English Channel in small boats to reach the UK.

For a start, she’s appointed a ‘Clandestine Channel Threat Commander’ – surprisingly not Mark Francois – and she wants the Royal Navy to patrol the world’s busiest shipping lane looking for errant dinghies, which has been described by someone from the Ministry of Defence as “inappropriate and disproportionate”.

Want to know what a REAL migrant crisis IS? Struggling Lebanon has taken in 1.5 MILLION refugees from Syria. Fuck-all people have attempted the channel crossing & it's on the front pages & Priti Pathetic is talking about sending in the fucking navy! Racist, divisive bullshit. pic.twitter.com/LcS51IvdOC — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) August 8, 2020

When Priti Patel says she ‘wants to send in the Navy’ to stop Channel migrant crossings – what's her intention? Are warships going to fire shells at kids in rubber dinghies? Is a destroyer going to run them over? What are they going to do that the Border Force isn't? — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 7, 2020

As if that weren’t enough, she also wants France to do more to prevent migrants leaving Calais to head for British shores.

Priti Patel is Delusional.Cooperation with France is the EU you Brexited You sold dumbass British #Brexit voters a lie for Control of a Sovereignty they NEVER lost You burnt bridges to get #Brexit Now you want France to help you with YOUR migrant issue 🤣🤣🤣 Get out of here! https://t.co/1HqOzO9Tsv — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) August 8, 2020

“Then Priti Patel asked me to help the UK take back control of its borders…” pic.twitter.com/1tzWoROhfQ — Damon Evans (@damocrat) August 8, 2020

I just texted President Macron to say we need his help to stop people coming over the Channel.

No reply yet… pic.twitter.com/HQH1aEwKch — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 8, 2020

Priti Patel is Katie Hopkins with a good credit rating pic.twitter.com/CUw3aj3Rkk — Michael Bailey (@mikebailey92) August 8, 2020

Really is impressive how quickly the people who think a virus that’s killed tens of thousands is a big fuss over nothing have pivoted to shitting themselves in fear of a few asylum seeker kids arriving in a rubber dinghy — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 8, 2020

Priti Patel dogwhistling: "The number of illegal small boat crossings is appalling and unacceptably high. The figures are shameful." Then going on to mourn (I paraphrase) that she can't just blow the fuckers out of the water. Shameful indeed. pic.twitter.com/1YMo4743na — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) August 8, 2020

There’s only one shameful figure in this thread, and it’s not the one related to channel crossings, you grotesque mound of refined unpleasantness. https://t.co/l4aKAs9WtC — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 8, 2020

Priti Patel: Go and tell your master that we have been charged by the British people with a sacred quest. If he will cooperate with us, he can join us in our quest for sovereignty 🇫🇷 official: Well, I'll ask 'im, but I don't think 'e'll be very keen- ‘e's already got one,you see pic.twitter.com/hN37KjxN64 — John Cotter (@John_Cotter) August 8, 2020

First Iain Duncan Smith says he didn't read the Withdrawal Agreement that he told everyone to support, then Priti Patel says taking back control of our borders means asking the French to cooperate. Senior politicians should resist the urge to tweet their most stupid thoughts. — Sarah Hurst (@Life_Disrupted) August 8, 2020

Professor Brian Cox had this suggestion, regarding a phrase used by the Home Secretary.

I’m so sick of this ‘The British People’ nonsense. It’s inflammatory and divisive and also errant vacuous nonsense with no meaning in a multi-party democracy. The phrase should be banned from political discourse. https://t.co/zVW56W5qlZ — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) August 8, 2020

Looks like he has a point.

I hereby declare that I am removing myself from Patel’s definition of “the British people”. https://t.co/VZr346pYDJ — Steven North (@steviecnorth) August 9, 2020

