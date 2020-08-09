People have been having a good old moan about the heat – the 17 hottest takes

The UK and Ireland (and Siberia and Scandinavia and everywhere else) have been experiencing heatwaves recently, and dealing with it as tradition demands …by complaining.

These are some of the funniest hot weather jokes we’ve seen so far.

Dripping sweat on me tapestry here like Anne Boleyn waiting for her nut to be chopped off. — kath 🙀😷❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) August 8, 2020

Real talk: if you enjoy this weather you are a psychopath — Ed Gamble (@EdGambleComedy) July 30, 2020

I hope this weather fucks off soon and takes all these attractive women with it – I think I've given myself a hernia holding my gut in all afternoon. — Geraint (@geraintgriffith) July 31, 2020

UK CAT ADVISORY: It’s stupidly hot, so find the coolest place in the house and refuse to move until Winter. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 7, 2020

If you are telling the “a cup of tea actually regulates your temperature on a hot day” fact to anyone other than a newborn baby I can promise you they already know. — Sarah Keyworth (@sarahkcomedy) July 31, 2020

‘Oppressive.’ The word Brits use about the weather when it gets above 19C — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) August 8, 2020

36C in London today. I don't trust weather that's also a bra size. — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) August 7, 2020

I envy Prince Andrew on nights like this, laying in bed dry as a bone. — MostDeaf (@SnoozeActive) August 7, 2020

