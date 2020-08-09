People have been having a good old moan about the heat – the 17 hottest takes

The UK and Ireland (and Siberia and Scandinavia and everywhere else) have been experiencing heatwaves recently, and dealing with it as tradition demands …by complaining.

These are some of the funniest hot weather jokes we’ve seen so far.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

