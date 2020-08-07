Top 10 funny takes on the coronavirus crisis

Welcome to 2020. You now get to go into shops wearing a mask and nobody presses the panic button or hits you with a baseball bat.

Masks, hand sanitiser and eating out are all included in today’s round-up of Twitter’s best takes on the coronavirus.

1.

Everyone's complaining about wearing masks but for centuries everyone had to wear hats in public and there wasn't even a reason, it was just if you showed your head you were an asshole — Sandra Newman (@sannewman) August 6, 2020

2.

I wonder will foam parties come back but replaced with hand sanitiser? — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) July 31, 2020

3.

Remember when the Tories endlessly praised a 100-year-old for dragging himself around a garden to raise £32million and then spent £150million buying 50 million unusable masks from an offshore banker with no history of supplying medical equipment — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 6, 2020

4.

if anything I'd say the rules on the new localised lockdown are a bit too clear, next time Matt Hancock should slip the announcement in five chocolate bars across different newsagents in the town he wants to lock up — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) July 30, 2020

5.

Percentage of emails during coronavirus hoping to find people well: 96% Percentage of emails during coronavirus that actually found people well: 0% — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) August 4, 2020

6.

Do you reckon Micky Flanagan’s eating out out to help out out send tweet end career — Glenn Moore (@TheNewsAtGlenn) August 6, 2020

7.

Im not against masks but golly I miss seeing people’s teeth — Hoppers (@FrogAvalanche) August 4, 2020

8.

i kno you dont want kids to miss a year of school cause they’ll fall behind but we never missed a year and my classmates still grew up to fall for pyramid schemes — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) August 5, 2020

9.

Coronavirus vs track and trace pic.twitter.com/kdg03NneJJ — •• (@agirlcalledlina) August 6, 2020

10.

READ MORE

Our 14 favourite jokes about how the coronavirus crisis is going

Image Screengrab