Top 10 funny takes on the coronavirus crisis

Welcome to 2020. You now get to go into shops wearing a mask and nobody presses the panic button or hits you with a baseball bat.

Masks, hand sanitiser and eating out are all included in today’s round-up of Twitter’s best takes on the coronavirus.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

READ MORE

Our 14 favourite jokes about how the coronavirus crisis is going

Image Screengrab