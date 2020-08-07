Top 10 funny takes on the coronavirus crisis
Welcome to 2020. You now get to go into shops wearing a mask and nobody presses the panic button or hits you with a baseball bat.
Masks, hand sanitiser and eating out are all included in today’s round-up of Twitter’s best takes on the coronavirus.
1.
Everyone's complaining about wearing masks but for centuries everyone had to wear hats in public and there wasn't even a reason, it was just if you showed your head you were an asshole
— Sandra Newman (@sannewman) August 6, 2020
2.
I wonder will foam parties come back but replaced with hand sanitiser?
— Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) July 31, 2020
3.
Remember when the Tories endlessly praised a 100-year-old for dragging himself around a garden to raise £32million and then spent £150million buying 50 million unusable masks from an offshore banker with no history of supplying medical equipment
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 6, 2020
4.
if anything I'd say the rules on the new localised lockdown are a bit too clear, next time Matt Hancock should slip the announcement in five chocolate bars across different newsagents in the town he wants to lock up
— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) July 30, 2020
5.
Percentage of emails during coronavirus hoping to find people well: 96%
Percentage of emails during coronavirus that actually found people well: 0%
— Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) August 4, 2020
6.
Do you reckon Micky Flanagan’s eating out out to help out out send tweet end career
— Glenn Moore (@TheNewsAtGlenn) August 6, 2020
7.
Im not against masks but golly I miss seeing people’s teeth
— Hoppers (@FrogAvalanche) August 4, 2020
8.
i kno you dont want kids to miss a year of school cause they’ll fall behind but we never missed a year and my classmates still grew up to fall for pyramid schemes
— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) August 5, 2020
9.
Coronavirus vs track and trace pic.twitter.com/kdg03NneJJ
— •• (@agirlcalledlina) August 6, 2020
10.
trump dealing with covid pic.twitter.com/EGlGAtRgvZ
— kim. (@KimmyMonte) August 7, 2020
