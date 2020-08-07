Simply 13 funny captions to go with this picture of Boris Johnson having his temperature checked

We asked you for your captions to go with this picture of Boris Johnson having his temperature taken …

… and you didn’t disappoint. Here are our favourites (along with some others we spotted along the way).

1.

“Julie knew if it wasn’t a clean kill, she would need to save the last bullet, to turn the gun on herself. They wouldn’t take her alive” pic.twitter.com/cbeF9PtQlb — Jamie Allerton (@JayAllerton) August 6, 2020

2.

Government announces there is still no test for stupid. https://t.co/Wc2vF74NNJ — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) August 7, 2020

3.

"Scanner's no workin'.

Need a price check for a useless cunt" pic.twitter.com/2ACsTMk8ya — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 6, 2020

4.

This is actually the only way to defend yourself from being impregnated by him pic.twitter.com/FjMp2iNruL — Alexandra Haddow (@MissAHaddow) August 6, 2020

5.

“Completely empty. Proceed…” — Ray Armfield (@KentWomble) August 7, 2020

6.

‘no I’ve been scanning for 20 minutes and it’s not picking up any activity at all, can I stop now, my arm is getting sore’ — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) August 7, 2020

7.

Bar-code must be funny…..the price keeps coming up in roubles…. https://t.co/XAQTyYIyeP — (Social) Liberal Leigh 🕷️ 🇪🇺 #FBPE 🔶 (@Liberal_Leigh) August 7, 2020

8.

9.

Set phasers to “kill” — FlakMagnet 💙 WEAR A FRICKIN' MASK #3.5% (@Flakmagnet1) August 7, 2020

10.

I don't understand British politics so don't yell at me for this https://t.co/kaJK1zEGQ2 pic.twitter.com/umMow06IFS — Woke Mayo (@WokeMayo) August 7, 2020

11.

She laughed as the new lie detector started reading off the scale. — Russell (@Bluekangaroo21) August 7, 2020

12.

You’d be better off pointing it at his dick pic.twitter.com/rPdh6WIS42 — James Serafinowicz (@flidby) August 6, 2020

13.

"OK, that's a sixpack of beer, a jar of pickles and one national embarrassment. Do you want a bag?" https://t.co/tsJhK3ZG4r — Gregor Schwayer (@gremisch) August 7, 2020

