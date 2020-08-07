Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

The weekend is nearly here, there’s a heatwave on the way, but it’s probably not a good idea to go anywhere near the seaside.

What you can do, though, is sit by an open window with a nice glass of something cold – and read these very funny tweets from the past week.

1.

This is not the deescalation tool you imagine it is. pic.twitter.com/L52UmT86uD — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) August 3, 2020

2.

Morph was always my hero…turns out he had feet of clay — Shaun Keaveny (@shaunwkeaveny) August 4, 2020

3.

4.

think anyone's ever said "read the room" in a library? — Myq Kaplan (@myqkaplan) August 2, 2020

5.

Myers-Briggs is such a waste of time, there are only 4 personality archetypes that matter: ▪️leader

▪️does machines

▪️cool but rude

▪️party dude — Finn (@thegoblinpoet) August 2, 2020

6.

Blackadder: I’m as angry as a wasp, with a degree in being angry, from anger town university! Dads: This is the funniest fucking shit I’ve ever seen. — Self is-Oli-ation (@_lijr_th) August 1, 2020

7.

dolphin crossword puzzle: E

E E E E E E E

E E

Ｅ E E E E E E E

ＥE E E E E E E E E

E E

E E E E E E E E

E — Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) August 1, 2020

8.

me: *restarts Macbook*

all my open apps: pic.twitter.com/pfaTRpPKy1 — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) August 5, 2020

9.

10.

I look an absolute state today 🙁 pic.twitter.com/SqmZ2Txk8U — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) August 3, 2020

11.

12.