Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week
The weekend is nearly here, there’s a heatwave on the way, but it’s probably not a good idea to go anywhere near the seaside.
What you can do, though, is sit by an open window with a nice glass of something cold – and read these very funny tweets from the past week.
1.
This is not the deescalation tool you imagine it is. pic.twitter.com/L52UmT86uD
— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) August 3, 2020
2.
Morph was always my hero…turns out he had feet of clay
— Shaun Keaveny (@shaunwkeaveny) August 4, 2020
3.
life imitates art pic.twitter.com/zUsywQlI63
— (@MommyBigDick) August 2, 2020
4.
think anyone's ever said "read the room" in a library?
— Myq Kaplan (@myqkaplan) August 2, 2020
5.
Myers-Briggs is such a waste of time, there are only 4 personality archetypes that matter:
▪️leader
▪️does machines
▪️cool but rude
▪️party dude
— Finn (@thegoblinpoet) August 2, 2020
6.
Blackadder: I’m as angry as a wasp, with a degree in being angry, from anger town university!
Dads: This is the funniest fucking shit I’ve ever seen.
— Self is-Oli-ation (@_lijr_th) August 1, 2020
7.
dolphin crossword puzzle:
E
E E E E E E E
E E
Ｅ E E E E E E E
ＥE E E E E E E E E
E E
E E E E E E E E
E
— Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) August 1, 2020
8.
me: *restarts Macbook*
all my open apps: pic.twitter.com/pfaTRpPKy1
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) August 5, 2020
9.
Psycho Killer, Qu'est-ce que c'est… pic.twitter.com/Esum6w7dBE
— Ricky Wilson (@Rickontour) August 3, 2020
10.
I look an absolute state today 🙁 pic.twitter.com/SqmZ2Txk8U
— Summer Ray (@SummerRay) August 3, 2020
11.
The tomato of confusion has arrived.#lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/dPb93JOe34
— Paul (@bingowings14) July 31, 2020
12.
Not sure about this Kevin Costner reboot… pic.twitter.com/w4VMJTflv3
— helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) August 6, 2020