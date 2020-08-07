The only 5 brutal responses you need to Nigel Farage complaining about refugees visiting Anfield

Remember when Nigel Farage campaigned on the back of not being a career politician despite having been a politician for actual decades?

Well, it’s fair to say he has a different job now, and that’s making Partridgesque videos about refugees – or “illegal migrants”, as the seven-time general election loser calls them.

Just hours after being ridiculed for his footage of an “invasion” on the Kent coast, he shared this clip of himself complaining about *checks notes* a charity day out to Anfield Stadium for refugees.

First it was a taxi service into Dover. Then it was free coaches and Four Star Hotels. Now it’s guided tours of Anfield Stadium for illegal migrants. When will this madness end? pic.twitter.com/OR0pHya9z2 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 6, 2020

The takedowns were about as savage as we’ve seen, and these five show the strength of feeling.

1.

Refugees are welcome at Anfield. You’re not. You scrotom-faced gobshite. https://t.co/9su9ccPphM — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) August 6, 2020

2.

This arsehole fucked off to America to sit in a car park, during a global pandemic. He said he was broke whilst freeloading off Aaron Banks. He formed a pact with a holocaust denier to keep leeching EU funds. He set up a PLC and robbed his donors. Hypocritical twat. https://t.co/EnUfzVuAis — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Cut-throat Bigot And Smug (@SkewSpew) August 6, 2020

3.

4.

Can we start a fund to pay for every asylum seeker a free trip to Thorpe Park, just to wind this frog-faced septic nazi into a heart attack? https://t.co/jTShT9f1MV — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) August 6, 2020

5.

Hark the disordered and diseased bigoted mind of the incorrigible Little Englander. From Trump's gold elevator to a rowing boat and camera phone in the English Channel. Farage should come stamped with a public health warning. https://t.co/q6TcsS5l7K — John Wight (@JohnWight1) August 6, 2020

One person added insult to injury.

Your statue for services to the UK is nearly ready pic.twitter.com/fKy5T3vfJb — 👀lookeyhere (@lookeyhere4) August 6, 2020

From most of the responses, it’s clear that refugees are afforded a warm welcome to Liverpool – unlike racists.

The people of Liverpool pushing EDL back to the train station whilst the Benny Hill theme tune plays on a PA. video by David Wood pic.twitter.com/CVoPAneBm3 — IndependentLiverpool (@IndpndtLiv) June 3, 2017

