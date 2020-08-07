The only 5 brutal responses you need to Nigel Farage complaining about refugees visiting Anfield
Remember when Nigel Farage campaigned on the back of not being a career politician despite having been a politician for actual decades?
Well, it’s fair to say he has a different job now, and that’s making Partridgesque videos about refugees – or “illegal migrants”, as the seven-time general election loser calls them.
Just hours after being ridiculed for his footage of an “invasion” on the Kent coast, he shared this clip of himself complaining about *checks notes* a charity day out to Anfield Stadium for refugees.
First it was a taxi service into Dover.
Then it was free coaches and Four Star Hotels.
Now it’s guided tours of Anfield Stadium for illegal migrants.
When will this madness end? pic.twitter.com/OR0pHya9z2
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 6, 2020
The takedowns were about as savage as we’ve seen, and these five show the strength of feeling.
1.
Refugees are welcome at Anfield. You’re not. You scrotom-faced gobshite. https://t.co/9su9ccPphM
— Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) August 6, 2020
2.
This arsehole fucked off to America to sit in a car park, during a global pandemic. He said he was broke whilst freeloading off Aaron Banks. He formed a pact with a holocaust denier to keep leeching EU funds. He set up a PLC and robbed his donors.
Hypocritical twat. https://t.co/EnUfzVuAis
— Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Cut-throat Bigot And Smug (@SkewSpew) August 6, 2020
3.
Why can't we deport #NigelFarage? https://t.co/hr6riG79Ye
— Derek James (@derekjames150) August 6, 2020
4.
Can we start a fund to pay for every asylum seeker a free trip to Thorpe Park, just to wind this frog-faced septic nazi into a heart attack? https://t.co/jTShT9f1MV
— Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) August 6, 2020
5.
Hark the disordered and diseased bigoted mind of the incorrigible Little Englander. From Trump's gold elevator to a rowing boat and camera phone in the English Channel.
Farage should come stamped with a public health warning. https://t.co/q6TcsS5l7K
— John Wight (@JohnWight1) August 6, 2020
One person added insult to injury.
Your statue for services to the UK is nearly ready pic.twitter.com/fKy5T3vfJb
— 👀lookeyhere (@lookeyhere4) August 6, 2020
From most of the responses, it’s clear that refugees are afforded a warm welcome to Liverpool – unlike racists.
The people of Liverpool pushing EDL back to the train station whilst the Benny Hill theme tune plays on a PA.
video by David Wood pic.twitter.com/CVoPAneBm3
— IndependentLiverpool (@IndpndtLiv) June 3, 2017
