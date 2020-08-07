Nigel Farage as Britney Spears is the video we didn’t ask for but can’t stop watching (NSFW)
Comedian Joe Heenan has given us the video we would never have asked for but can’t stop watching, and we’re not sure whether to laugh or cry.
There's an app you can add your face to film or pop stars & I added Farage's to Britney Spears & it's the worst thing ever.
I'm so sorry pic.twitter.com/dI6C5SDmsR
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 6, 2020
This is how twitter reacted to the
monstrosity video.
This is a hate crime. https://t.co/iZaJRHQOu0
— 🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 6, 2020
I will never ever be able to unsee this.
Now nor will you. https://t.co/HdjaWqSxgU
— paul (@stimmopaul1) August 6, 2020
That's a challenging wank… https://t.co/yvOUJtAZYe
— Andy Lulham (@LulhAndy) August 7, 2020
OMG!
What have I just seen!🥺 https://t.co/u7IXumFtuZ
— Soopagaz #BuckForis (@soopagaz) August 6, 2020
l’m laughing until he’s in the gauzy bodysuit when I begin to vomit https://t.co/uougN9hiTM
— plain old Willow (@riverthistle) August 6, 2020
It’s clear that Joe has opened Pandora’s Box, because this happened.
Cheers Joe, just found the app…here’s Shakira Rees Mogg pic.twitter.com/35tZXe43Wv
— Kenny Downes (@downes_kenny) August 6, 2020
We’ll just leave this here.
