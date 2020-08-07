I’m a Celeb will take place in a UK castle and Dave had the very best suggestion

This year’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! won’t be taking place in Australia, for reasons we presumably don’t need to go into, but in a ruined castle somewhere in the UK.

It's official – I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is moving to the UK for 2020! Ant and Dec will be hosting the show, live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside. Who would you like to see in the new series? pic.twitter.com/jjM6eiAGxq — This Morning (@thismorning) August 7, 2020

And it got people thinking what the Bushtucker trials might be.

There was no shortage of suggestions …

I’m A Celeb will be taking place in the UK this year. Bushtucker trials will include who can queue for the longest at Asda, having to shoo a moth out of a bedroom & instead of skydiving from a helicopter, they face the horrific prospect of going on the northern line in rush hour — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) August 7, 2020

Camping outside in the UK in November should be a Bushtucker Trial in itself 🥶🥶 https://t.co/JQ0AmedOUn — Nick Bright (@NickBrightDJ) August 7, 2020

I cannot wait for the Bush tucker trial where they have survive the night in Coventry city centre #IMACELEB — Luke Nason (@LukeNason) August 7, 2020

Looking forward to seeing what animals they use, they just aren’t as exciting over here. A house spider, maybe a scauldy dog or two and thousands upon thousands of rats. https://t.co/kW0Oe13iHt — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) August 7, 2020

What's next? Love Island: Butlins? — Nikki 🌹 (@Kale_eesi) August 7, 2020

… but this was surely the best.

.@ITV We've seen that the new I'm A Celeb will take place in a UK castle. If the first challenge isn't to drive to the castle to test your eye sight then you've really missed a trick. — Dave (@davechannel) August 7, 2020

BREAKING …

First #ImACeleb contestant sets off with their essentials for a trip to a castle pic.twitter.com/PeGeFFGT2k — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) August 7, 2020

Source @davechannel