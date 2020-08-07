I’m a Celeb will take place in a UK castle and Dave had the very best suggestion

This year’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! won’t be taking place in Australia, for reasons we presumably don’t need to go into, but in a ruined castle somewhere in the UK.

And it got people thinking what the Bushtucker trials might be.

There was no shortage of suggestions …

… but this was surely the best.

BREAKING …

Source @davechannel Image ITV