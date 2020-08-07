Donald Trump said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knows ‘nothing about the economy’ – only response you need

Donald Trump has made the latest in a long line of personal attacks on Democractic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and this really is the only response you need.

The so-called president was speaking at the same event where he pronounced Thailand as ‘Thighland’ when he took aim a AOC’s credentials on the environment and the economy.

And this person had the perfect riposte, shared by AOC on Twitter.

Boom.

READ MORE

Donald Trump pronounced Thailand as ‘Thigh-land’ – 9 punniest responses

Source @ZerlinaMaxwell