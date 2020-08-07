Donald Trump said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knows ‘nothing about the economy’ – only response you need

Donald Trump has made the latest in a long line of personal attacks on Democractic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and this really is the only response you need.

The so-called president was speaking at the same event where he pronounced Thailand as ‘Thighland’ when he took aim a AOC’s credentials on the environment and the economy.

"@AOC, that's a real beauty, isn't it? She knows as much about the environment — do we have any young children here — as that young child over there. I think he knows more and she certainly knows nothing about the economy." – President Trump pic.twitter.com/PxxbAFmg9X — BG (@TheBGates) August 6, 2020

And this person had the perfect riposte, shared by AOC on Twitter.

She has a degree in economics https://t.co/FXrq80aYzu — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) August 6, 2020

Boom.

I would love AOC to debate Trump on economics – or anything. She would wipe the floor with him. — Betty (@ladywithacane) August 6, 2020

And I'm going to bet she took her own SATs and no one in her family had to make a "donation" to gain her admission into the college of her choice. — William F Tulloch 🏳️‍🌈 (@CPTDoomDC) August 6, 2020

Source @ZerlinaMaxwell