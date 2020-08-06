Buildings that are viral hotspots “could be bulldozed” – the only 5 smashing responses you need

In an effort to contain any second wave* of the coronavirus, the government is giving local councils far greater powers, including – allegedly – the option to demolish buildings if they are Covid-19 hotspots.

*it’s still the first wave

🔴 Care homes, factories, offices and even private homes could be bulldozed as last resort if the virus starts to run out of control https://t.co/AfTu8dKiq9 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 5, 2020

The same raft of coronavirus-related measures will see planning permission become automatic for houses, hospitals, schools, shops and offices, meaning replacement building plans would not have their usual level of scrutiny.

What could go wrong?

These five reactions sum up the issues.

1.

Has the government heard of disinfectant https://t.co/6SWOcaM5Ob — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 5, 2020

2.

Why would they need to do this? JUST DON’T GO INSIDE FOR A WEEK https://t.co/cNJLIJshxk — Dr Dominic Pimenta (@juniordrblog) August 5, 2020

3.

Scientists: “Coronaviruses have a lipid envelope which can be destroyed by alcohol or soap.” Government: “DEMOLISH THE OLD FOLKS’ HOMES.”#FollowingTheScience — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 5, 2020

4.

It’s a virus ffs not The Thing https://t.co/9D3b9Xf8jL — Chris Applegate (@chrisapplegate) August 5, 2020

5.

I feel reassured in this Government's handling of the crisis. https://t.co/XnHvMgBn54 — Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) August 5, 2020

Lucy Wainwright had another concern.

…they'll let the people out first right https://t.co/7rCHYmwgBI — Lucy Wainwright (@Whoozley) August 5, 2020

