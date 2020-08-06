Buildings that are viral hotspots “could be bulldozed” – the only 5 smashing responses you need

In an effort to contain any second wave* of the coronavirus, the government is giving local councils far greater powers, including – allegedly – the option to demolish buildings if they are Covid-19 hotspots.

*it’s still the first wave

The same raft of coronavirus-related measures will see planning permission become automatic for houses, hospitals, schools, shops and offices, meaning replacement building plans would not have their usual level of scrutiny.

What could go wrong?

These five reactions sum up the issues.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Lucy Wainwright had another concern.

via GIPHY

READ MORE

12 smashing reactions to Boris Johnson driving a bulldozer through a fake wall

Source Telegraph Image Screengrab