This man took petty revenge on the workmate stealing his pens and it’s next level stuff

It’s irritating when your pens go missing at work, necessitating yet another walk to the stationary cupboard (or WH Smith, if you’re working from home right now).

Anyway, this guy was so fed up with his workmates stealing his Sharpies that he did this and it’s cunning, supremely effective, and just a tiny bit scary.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after it went viral on Reddit.

‘Everyone in my lab is a pen thief. You gotta keep that G2 pilot and crisp black sharpie on your person at all times. If you mess up and leave it on a bench for any reason, it’s gone within 15 seconds. Poof!’ bayleenator ‘I’m laughing thinking how his face would’ve been when he saw the pink ink on the document.’ Player_Mathinson ‘This is a clever move. No wonder OC is in aerospace.’ clae_machinegun

This person wasn’t convinced, however.

‘He didn’t: – Only the cap has been changed

– An orange nib is obviously orange

– Using a orange reservoir behind an black nib would start black and slowly bleed orange so as to be obviously not working properly before it became a problem.

– Black sharpie will obscure orange sharpie completely. So, I guess I call bullshit on this fun story.’ TubbyandthePoo-Bah

Except …

‘He said he switched the gel ink reservoirs of G2 pens, but sharpies. Not saying it’s not fake but big difference.’ catz_kant_danse ‘It’s not about sharpies, it’s about a regular pen. And why do you keep saying orange when the story is about swapping with pink? It sounds like you barely skimmed it.

Additionally, if this particular lab/industry has strict pen policies, they could also have policies against writing over.’ TheTesselekta

Source Reddit u/bitchyswiftie