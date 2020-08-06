This dad’s spoof tribute to his son is brutal and very funny

Over on Reddit JestarAuthor has shared the spoof tribute piece his dad wrote about him and it’s brutal and very funny.

Throwback to when my mom forgot to submit my senior baby ad for the yearbook and asked my dad to do it,’ said JestarAuthor.

And it’s fair to say his dad saw an opportunity and he went for it. He really went for it.

Ooof.

‘This is the kind of parent I aspire to be.’ glormimanutd ‘Dang your dad is SAVAGE.’ cubonefan3 ‘Sarcasm was spoken like a second language in our house.’ JestarAuthor

And just in case anyone was worried it was a little bit too much, here’s what the son had to say.

‘A couple people are asking “how could he write that about his kid” I would like to say: He asked me before he submitted this. Of course I said yes. My father loves me very much, and has always been someone I look up to. His sense of humor has shaped my own, and this is something we still look at at laugh. Just jokes folks.❤’ JestarAuthor ‘That sunglasses pic though.’ ladyreyreigns ‘Absolutely had to be the biggest one on the page’. JestarAuthor

Source Reddit u/JestarAuthor