The ‘best-selling toy this summer’ is the most relatable thing we’ve seen today
This one goes out to parents who’ve been homeworking (and occasionally homeschooling) for the last, ooh, 5 months or so.
‘Best-selling toy this summer,’ said cuchicou over on Reddit.
‘You forgot child aged 9 barging in on every single video call trying to say hello to your associates.’ ZombiJesus
‘Cat walking on keyboard sold separately.’ brown-spot
‘Never in all my childless years have I been more happy to be childless.’ toodlesandpoodles
READ MORE
This dad’s spoof tribute to his son is brutal and very funny
Source Reddit u/cuchicou