The Super Mario Bros theme played on cellos (and an egg shaker) is an absolute joy

Cellist Samara Ginsberg, founder of the Jukebox String Quartet, would usually be out and about performing with any one of several ensembles, including the Bristol Metropolitan Orchestra, but due to Covid-19, she’s had to find another way of sharing her talent with the world.

Through the magic of technology, she has become a one-woman ensemble, playing theme tunes we all know and love, and they’re frankly amazing.

Here she is playing the theme from Knight Rider.

And Airwolf.

Last week, she gave us this treat – especially for gamers.

When she shared an abridged clip on Twitter, people loved it.

One woman gave it the ultimate thumbs up.

As the feisty plumber himself would say “”Hoo hoo! Just what I needed!”

You know where to go if you want to put in any requests.

