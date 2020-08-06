Spitting Image is coming back and Darren Grimes had a weird objection – the 7 funniest owns

The classic satirical puppet show, Spitting Image, is coming back – but only for BritBox subscribers – and the puppets we know about so far look amazing.

Naturally, people made jokes about the announcement.

But Leave campaigner and wannabe contrarian commentator, Darren Grimes, was absolutely furious.

Only …ITV made Spitting Image, and they are the major shareholder of BritBox.

He really only had himself to blame for the public owning that followed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

In spite of being told literally hundreds of times that he was wrong, young Mr. Grimes had neither deleted nor corrected the error at the time of writing.

Where on earth could he have picked up that kind of behaviour?


