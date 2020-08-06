Spitting Image is coming back and Darren Grimes had a weird objection – the 7 funniest owns

The classic satirical puppet show, Spitting Image, is coming back – but only for BritBox subscribers – and the puppets we know about so far look amazing.

Spitting Image has released images of their first two puppets, ahead of the revival of the show on BritBox. pic.twitter.com/TAJncgknig — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 5, 2020

Naturally, people made jokes about the announcement.

these new Spitting Image puppets are amazing! pic.twitter.com/0MNYO7U81H — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 5, 2020

Spitting Image have revealed their version of the Prime Minister. They have also done one of me. pic.twitter.com/SVjEHXmyVp — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 5, 2020

After Spitting Image releases the first pictures of its new Boris Johnson puppet, the Kremlin says they’ve had theirs up and running for over a year. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) August 5, 2020

But Leave campaigner and wannabe contrarian commentator, Darren Grimes, was absolutely furious.

Only …ITV made Spitting Image, and they are the major shareholder of BritBox.

He really only had himself to blame for the public owning that followed.

1.

I see the guy who calls everyone snowflakes is currently losing his shit at the BBC for an ITV series being aired on a platform 90 percent owned by ITV pic.twitter.com/QFugW8TbYo — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 5, 2020

2.

Always ready with the hot take …. Spitting Image is on ITV. But don’t let the facts get in the way. https://t.co/EggUmwREOD — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) August 5, 2020

3.

Spitting Image is ITV you absolute slurry trumpet https://t.co/D2uvm1Z2BY — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) August 5, 2020

4.

Darren's tweets and replies read increasingly like someone running ideas by their mates to check for holes in their argument because they've not done the research. https://t.co/8GssxwKjI5 — Luke McGee (@lukemcgee) August 5, 2020

5.

"Hello, BBC! Yes, put me through to the "Spitting Image" programme – I wish to complain in the strongest possible terms! Yeah, well put me through to ITV then! Hello? Hello!" https://t.co/z50Xu3v0BU pic.twitter.com/YGIWphEssH — Neil Miles (@neilsmiles) August 5, 2020

6.

Spitting Image is not a BBC programme and they are not pushing it via BritBox; it’s an ITV programme and ITV haven’t taken £157.50 off of us all. Otherwise, really good point. https://t.co/zhSBk6ctWp — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) August 5, 2020

7.

I would be happy for The BBC to allow Darren Grimes to not pay his licence fee in exchange for him never appearing on their shows again. Will save them a fortune in appearance fees and the rest of us an earache. — Emma Burnell (@EmmaBurnell_) August 5, 2020

In spite of being told literally hundreds of times that he was wrong, young Mr. Grimes had neither deleted nor corrected the error at the time of writing.

Have you left this factually inaccurate tweet up because you hope that your target audience will be outraged even though your claim is false?

@darrengrimes_

Spitting Image is an ITV series. Which you know. https://t.co/D2Eu4WhycS — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) August 5, 2020

Where on earth could he have picked up that kind of behaviour?



