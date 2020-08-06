People love Arnold Schwarzenegger’s takedown of a troll who called him a ‘snowflake’

Arnold Schwarzenegger terminated a troll who called him a ‘snowflake’ and it went viral because it was so well done.

Schwarzenegger’s rather good at this sort of thing and his response managed to be both brutal and wholesome at the same time.

Absolutely no coming back from that.

‘I love Arnold’s wholesome murders,’ said beerbellybegone who shared it on Reddit.

‘One of the most graceful murders by words I’ve seen.’ nicolascageshair ‘It almost pisses me off. He’s already basically the Hulk, how is it that he can also eloquently and kindly tell some to go fuck themselves like a goddamn poet, and still end it by wishing them the best of luck? It’s bullshit. I want some talent too. And fuck it, I want the Terminator to wish me luck with everything.’ thebrandedman

And it reminded us of what he had to say when someone mocked the Paralympics.

Terminated.

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone Image screengrab