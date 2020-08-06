Nigel Farage posted a video of ‘migrants’ landing in Kent – only 5 responses you need

Nigel Farage appears to have been hanging around beaches again after he posted ‘exclusive footage’ of a ‘shocking invasion’ on the Kent coast.

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE OF BEACH LANDING BY MIGRANTS Shocking invasion on the Kent Coast taken this morning. pic.twitter.com/iuzAF0Uxz4 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 6, 2020

And these really are the only 5 responses you need.

“Invasion”. It’s a fucking dinghy filled with kids. I think we’ll cope. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 6, 2020

I'm not sure how Nigel Farage can insist Britain is a global force which can stand alone in the world if he think it's vulnerable to invasion by a few kids in a dingy. https://t.co/5RTdSv6DTe — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) August 6, 2020

“Peg it lads, here comes Nigel bloody Farage again.” pic.twitter.com/woRJQNsJ3m — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) August 6, 2020

Look out Nigel – you missed this invasion. pic.twitter.com/p7YxXVrnYm — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 6, 2020

I’ve fixed that for you. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/gnORkBl0QF — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) August 6, 2020

Racist bags of shit:

We are a mighty war-winning nation that can cope with anything 🇬🇧 Also racist bags of shit:

HELP THESE 5 ADULTS AND 3 KIDS ARE INVADING IN A DINGHY https://t.co/HFKjP5lCWX — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 6, 2020

