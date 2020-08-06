Dad joke of the week

‘Perks of living on a golf course,’ said froDoReMi over on Reddit.

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘As someone who’s hit golf balls into a backyard or two, this was gut wrenching to watch. I bet this keeps him up at night.’ we_ball

‘At least the golfer looked legitimately concerned. Dad has a good sense of humour.’ 50at20

‘I used to live backed up to a course. My dad would just start stealing the balls and acting dumb when the people would come looking for them. He had hundreds by the time we moved out.’ kaitykat19