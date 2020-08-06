Bad day? Could be worse, you could have just accidentally eaten the world’s hottest chilli pepper

In the latest of an occasional series, ‘If you’re having a bad day, it could be worse …’ comes this clip of a man accidentally – well, not entirely accidentally – eating the world’s hottest chilli pepper.

It’s a slow burn, if you see what we mean.

‘Guy accidentally eat the world’s hottest chilli pepper that lasts 6 hours in your mouth,’ said Tutrois who posted it over on Reddit.

‘A million Scoville heat units.’ ‘What does that mean?’

He was about to find out.

“That was a dumb move wasn’t it?” One of the best realization lines I’ve heard.’ GreenLemon7378 ‘Wait did he really take a second bite after the first???’ wolfshirtx ‘And then he touches his fucking eye!’ KaiTheSushiGuy ‘“It keeps giving, doesn’t it”’ JayMcC1 ‘I loved that last bit. He messed up big time, but he’s taking it like a champ.’ murphinski

