11 scathing responses to the Brexiter complaining about the withdrawal agreement he championed

With the clock ticking for the UK to close whatever deal it’s doing with the EU, prominent Brexiter, Iain Duncan Smith tweeted his dissatisfaction with the existing agreement.

There are a couple of problems with that:

Firstly, Smith signed that deal, praising it publicly.

He also voted down an amendment that would have given parliament longer to scrutinise it properly.

Twitter was never going to let that lie.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

It all made this clip so apt.

READ MORE

News of Iain Duncan Smith’s knighthood went down much as you’d expect – 8 typical reactions

Source Iain Duncan Smith Image Screengrab