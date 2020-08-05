11 scathing responses to the Brexiter complaining about the withdrawal agreement he championed

With the clock ticking for the UK to close whatever deal it’s doing with the EU, prominent Brexiter, Iain Duncan Smith tweeted his dissatisfaction with the existing agreement.

There are a couple of problems with that:

Firstly, Smith signed that deal, praising it publicly.

He also voted down an amendment that would have given parliament longer to scrutinise it properly.

Man who voted to limit time to read the withdrawal agreement & then voted for the withdrawal agreement can't believe what's in the withdrawal agreement.

What a time to be alive https://t.co/CrQRpj6W8W — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 4, 2020

Twitter was never going to let that lie.

1.

Fair play, I think, to Iain Duncan Smith for coming out so clearly and saying the deal his boss signed is dreadful for the country. I doubted he had it in him. Guess I was wrong. — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) August 4, 2020

2.

the one thing that riles Brexiteers more than anything is "you don't know what you voted for" and yet here is Iain Duncan Smith arguing against the withdrawal agreement he voted for because HE DIDN'T KNOW WHAT HE VOTED FOR 🤦‍♂‍ — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 4, 2020

3.

A withdrawal agreement your government made. A withdrawal agreement you voted for. A withdrawal agreement you celebrated. A withdrawal agreement you clearly didn't bother reading. https://t.co/Ul81eR7P7y — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 4, 2020

4.

To vote against proper scrutiny of a bill & then to vote for that bill & then to complain about not having understood that bill is Iain Duncan Smith level stupid. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 4, 2020

5.

Iain Duncan Smith scutinising the Withdrawal Agreement. pic.twitter.com/9neZqFj39c — John Cotter (@John_Cotter) August 4, 2020

6.

I would like to thank my good friends Iain Duncan Smith and Liam Fox. One for not reading important information and the other for passing it on. — Parody Michael Gove (@GoveParody) August 4, 2020

7.

"I had no idea I was voting for THIS," says turkey who voted for Oven-Ready deal. https://t.co/qt22IWuFST — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) August 4, 2020

8.

Iain Duncan Smith is keeping a low profile today or someone has given him a piece of paper with PTO on both sides. — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) August 4, 2020

9.

This is richly comical – do you mean the WA that you voted for and pushed through parliament without reading? I don't read my contract with iTunes before agreeing but then I'm an idiot. What's your excuse? https://t.co/RJx5aLehoe — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) August 4, 2020

10.

11.

I see that it is People Who Opposed Treaty Scrutiny Complain About What Is In The Treaty Day — Sam Lowe (@SamuelMarcLowe) August 4, 2020

It all made this clip so apt.

Iain Duncan Smith – It appears we have "silly people in the conservative party with big mouths & small brains" not reading the withdrawal agreement before voting on it. https://t.co/eMaRZwqFYD pic.twitter.com/L6LA6eJP4r — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 4, 2020

