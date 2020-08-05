People are outraged by this job advert for an assistant to an ‘influencer’

The concept of influencers is an odd one – people making money by projecting a certain lifestyle via social media and promoting goods and services they scrounge get free from businesses.

New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz shared this advert for an assistant to an influencer, and it’s quite the read.



Erm – WHAT?

This …

And this …?

What idiot called this a part-time job and not the binfire of the vanities?

Twitter ripped it to bits.

We’re very much with Zeba Blay on this.

Source Taylor Lorenz H/T Indy100 Image @larachouette on Unsplash