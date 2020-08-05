People are outraged by this job advert for an assistant to an ‘influencer’

The concept of influencers is an odd one – people making money by projecting a certain lifestyle via social media and promoting goods and services they scrounge get free from businesses.

New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz shared this advert for an assistant to an influencer, and it’s quite the read.









a 'part-time' position that requires you 24/7 and on property 8 hrs a day while remaining quiet and emotionless https://t.co/ltE3tfpAHO — Jeff Abbott (@JeffAbbott) August 1, 2020

I was trying to keep this low-key, but now that it's on Twitter, anybody want a job working on the William Osman channel? https://t.co/WpOaicPIaR — William Osman (@CrabsAndScience) July 31, 2020

It's the "wake up client with schedule and coffee" that's killing me. you're also a fucking butler lolol — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) July 31, 2020

"Large celebrity" makes me really hope this is a personal assistant to Clifford The Big Red Dog — AC Shilton (@ACShilton) July 31, 2020

I think they are outlawing modern slavery. https://t.co/YsWrxGacoh — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) August 1, 2020

We’re very much with Zeba Blay on this.

not enough money in the world https://t.co/VYiea3Y4wx — Zeba Blay (@zblay) August 1, 2020

Source Taylor Lorenz H/T Indy100 Image @larachouette on Unsplash