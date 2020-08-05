Newsreader Simon McCoy had the best response to this rescue story

Simon McCoy’s closing remark on this astonishing rescue story is yet another reason to love the country’s favourite maverick newsreader.

I’d have stayed.

Peak Simon McCoy.

Because nearly everything is rubbish and we need a boost – here are some of his other great moments.

Watch to the end – we think the viewer’s name was the final straw.

We’re beginning to wonder if the BBC are doing this to him on purpose.

There was also the time he missed his mark – or the camera operator did.

But this reaction to Boris Johnson’s alleged bus-painting hobby will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

