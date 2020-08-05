Newsreader Simon McCoy had the best response to this rescue story
Simon McCoy’s closing remark on this astonishing rescue story is yet another reason to love the country’s favourite maverick newsreader.
.@BBCSimonMcCoy really summing up the 2020 mood here… @DeptDefence pic.twitter.com/lG4OcNVcUr
— Jimmy Cannon (@7_Cannon) August 4, 2020
“I’d have stayed.”
Peak Simon McCoy.
Because nearly everything is rubbish and we need a boost – here are some of his other great moments.
Watch to the end – we think the viewer’s name was the final straw.
🐐Here's something to make you laugh on a Monday afternoon…. 🐐 😂@BBCSimonMcCoy pic.twitter.com/4ODgsZE0dG
— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) July 15, 2019
We’re beginning to wonder if the BBC are doing this to him on purpose.
Imagine turning up to your favourite yodelling festival only to be interrupted by the Swiss Red Arrows…you couldn't make it up. #AfternoonLive pic.twitter.com/WczEibmeU7
— Simon McCoy (@BBCSimonMcCoy) July 9, 2019
There was also the time he missed his mark – or the camera operator did.
Oh no not again. pic.twitter.com/IkiOBkePqe
— Richard Morris (@rwmorris) June 17, 2019
But this reaction to Boris Johnson’s alleged bus-painting hobby will forever hold a special place in our hearts.
SIMON McCOY – NATIONAL TREASURE
CHAPTER 482
On Boris Johnson’s painting buses. @BBCSimonMcCoy pic.twitter.com/EMV1kQ9ALp
— Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) June 25, 2019
