Newsreader Simon McCoy had the best response to this rescue story

Simon McCoy’s closing remark on this astonishing rescue story is yet another reason to love the country’s favourite maverick newsreader.

“I’d have stayed.”

Peak Simon McCoy.

Because nearly everything is rubbish and we need a boost – here are some of his other great moments.

Watch to the end – we think the viewer’s name was the final straw.

🐐Here's something to make you laugh on a Monday afternoon…. 🐐 😂@BBCSimonMcCoy pic.twitter.com/4ODgsZE0dG — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) July 15, 2019

We’re beginning to wonder if the BBC are doing this to him on purpose.

Imagine turning up to your favourite yodelling festival only to be interrupted by the Swiss Red Arrows…you couldn't make it up. #AfternoonLive pic.twitter.com/WczEibmeU7 — Simon McCoy (@BBCSimonMcCoy) July 9, 2019

There was also the time he missed his mark – or the camera operator did.

Oh no not again. pic.twitter.com/IkiOBkePqe — Richard Morris (@rwmorris) June 17, 2019

But this reaction to Boris Johnson’s alleged bus-painting hobby will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

SIMON McCOY – NATIONAL TREASURE CHAPTER 482 On Boris Johnson’s painting buses. @BBCSimonMcCoy pic.twitter.com/EMV1kQ9ALp — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) June 25, 2019

