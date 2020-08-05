People were challenged to ‘name this man band’ – these 17 hit the right note

Over on Twitter people have been coming up with band names for this familiar quartet after @branston_f set this challenge.

Name this man band pic.twitter.com/u8VyJhNfcn — Branston (@branston_f) August 5, 2020

And it’s fair to say it got a response – a BIG response – and here are our 17 favourites.

'The Killers'. — Roger Gall (@Shambles151) August 5, 2020

Durham Durham — Branston (@branston_f) August 5, 2020

Eton mess — Branston (@branston_f) August 5, 2020

Blue Wooster Cult https://t.co/ECAWDh5Kbf — John Harris (@johnharris1969) August 5, 2020

…and you will know us by the trail of dead https://t.co/r3s1MpQFK4 — Jack Kirby-Lowe #BLM (@jackkirby) August 5, 2020

No commitments — Branston (@branston_f) August 5, 2020

Wrong Direction? — Andy Grayson #BlackLivesMatter #Rejoin🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@AndyGrays0n) August 5, 2020

Wongachumba – I get locked down, but I go out again.. — Angel Cage (@AngelCageBand) August 5, 2020

No cure — Branston (@branston_f) August 5, 2020

Take Shat — Bryan Elwick (@Elwick70) August 5, 2020

The Cheatles: Dong, Appal, Gorge and Ringpiece. — dan nycia 🇪🇺🥁😷 3.5% (@NyciaDan) August 5, 2020

And because they kept on coming …

Simple Minds — Wez Saunders (@WezSaunders) August 5, 2020

The Small Faeces — Bert Dove#Oldlabour have doomed us all (@bertdove) August 5, 2020

Hairy arse and the gropers featuring blind bob Cummings 😀 — Johnnyonion (@johnnyonion5) August 5, 2020

The four horsemen of the incompalypse — ⚫🕷Wongo the Sane 🌹 #GTTO #socialistparty (@RustyMark4) August 5, 2020

Band On The Run? — 🛡 Prof. Colin Talbot 🛡Test Track Isolate (@colinrtalbot) August 5, 2020

Source @branston_f