People were challenged to ‘name this man band’ – these 17 hit the right note
Over on Twitter people have been coming up with band names for this familiar quartet after @branston_f set this challenge.
Name this man band pic.twitter.com/u8VyJhNfcn
— Branston (@branston_f) August 5, 2020
And it’s fair to say it got a response – a BIG response – and here are our 17 favourites.
1.
'The Killers'.
— Roger Gall (@Shambles151) August 5, 2020
2.
Durham Durham
— Branston (@branston_f) August 5, 2020
3.
Eton mess
— Branston (@branston_f) August 5, 2020
4.
Blue Wooster Cult https://t.co/ECAWDh5Kbf
— John Harris (@johnharris1969) August 5, 2020
5.
…and you will know us by the trail of dead https://t.co/r3s1MpQFK4
— Jack Kirby-Lowe #BLM (@jackkirby) August 5, 2020
6.
No commitments
— Branston (@branston_f) August 5, 2020
7.
Wrong Direction?
— Andy Grayson #BlackLivesMatter #Rejoin🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@AndyGrays0n) August 5, 2020
8.
Take Twat https://t.co/k76jJZifVz
— Ian Mc (@McGlynnimino) August 5, 2020
9.
10.
Wongachumba – I get locked down, but I go out again..
— Angel Cage (@AngelCageBand) August 5, 2020
11.
Wastelife #NameThisBand https://t.co/Br25vjr6K4
— India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) August 5, 2020
12.
No cure
— Branston (@branston_f) August 5, 2020
13.
The Charlatans. https://t.co/iL4xuJFhl8
— The Ayrshire Separatist (@mathie_dan) August 5, 2020
14.
Public Enemy https://t.co/XH1KLu9ATi
— Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) August 5, 2020
15.
Take Shat
— Bryan Elwick (@Elwick70) August 5, 2020
16.
The Cheatles: Dong, Appal, Gorge and Ringpiece.
— dan nycia 🇪🇺🥁😷 3.5% (@NyciaDan) August 5, 2020
17.
No Direction. https://t.co/863c9zSXHP
— Cab Davidson #FBPE (@gnomeicide) August 5, 2020
And because they kept on coming …
Simple Minds
— Wez Saunders (@WezSaunders) August 5, 2020
The Small Faeces
— Bert Dove#Oldlabour have doomed us all (@bertdove) August 5, 2020
Hairy arse and the gropers featuring blind bob Cummings 😀
— Johnnyonion (@johnnyonion5) August 5, 2020
21.
The four horsemen of the incompalypse
— ⚫🕷Wongo the Sane 🌹 #GTTO #socialistparty (@RustyMark4) August 5, 2020
15.
Band On The Run?
— 🛡 Prof. Colin Talbot 🛡Test Track Isolate (@colinrtalbot) August 5, 2020
Source @branston_f