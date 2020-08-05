10 unexpectedly hilarious responses to living in a global pandemic

A parliamentary select committee, chaired by Yvette Cooper, has said that the UK’s response to the coronavirus caused unnecessary deaths.

1.

Just dropped my facemask, got it tangled round my feet, tripped up, lost my hat and fell down an open manhole. And they say they keep you safe. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) August 2, 2020

2.

Buying a beer at the self check-out earlier. The assistant came to do the age verification and, due to my mask, looked intently at my eyes. Can only assume he was checking for at least twenty five years' worth of horror lying beyond. — Stephen Graham (@PlopGazette) August 4, 2020

3.

4.

Feeling smug Returning home

remembering 3 minutes later

my pound for for the mask I

the trolley forgot pic.twitter.com/ZkGS5KdSi7 — Pete Otway (@PeteOtway) August 4, 2020

5.

You’ve had discount Nando’s, it’s time to die. pic.twitter.com/LY1rkW3LNB — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 4, 2020

6.

Just walked into my hairdresser’s and my stylist said she didn’t recognise me for a second — I said oh yes it’s hard with the face masks, isn’t it, and she said no, because you’ve been cutting your own fringe — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) August 2, 2020

7.

If I’ve achieved nothing else this lockdown, at least I’ve learnt to cook. pic.twitter.com/Qo5fZk6Abe — Jenny Collier (@Jenjencollier) August 4, 2020

8.

If rain kills the Coronavirus #Glasgow is on course to be the safest city on Earth. — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) August 4, 2020

9.

The thing I like about face masks is poking my tongue out at people who piss me off in shops and they have no idea that I’m doing it. — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) August 3, 2020

10.

