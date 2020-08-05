10 unexpectedly hilarious responses to living in a global pandemic

A parliamentary select committee, chaired by Yvette Cooper, has said that the UK’s response to the coronavirus caused unnecessary deaths.

There were some footnotes about bears in woods and Catholic popes, but we just skimmed that part.

It hasn’t taken an inquiry to tell these people what’s what …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

READ MORE

10 of our favourite funny takes on how we’re coping with the coronavirus

Image Jenny Collier, @mahnaz31 on Unsplash