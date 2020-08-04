You don’t have to be called Ross to play in goal for Ross County … but it helps

We’re grateful to @G4rve who shared this newspaper cutting on Twitter and said: ‘Stage 1 complete. All Ross County’s goalkeepers are now called Ross. Now onto Stage 2, the defence.’

What are the chances department …

I’m perennially disappointed that @KeithFC only has one player called Keith. — Keith (@keefeglise) August 2, 2020

I think we currently have 5 Ross’s in our first team squad of 25. A 20% ratio is a pretty good starting point! — Garve Scott-Lodge (@G4rve) August 2, 2020

