Trump’s latest interview works so well with Monty Python’s parrot sketch it’s uncanny
This is brilliantly done by @Darren_Dutton, whose put Donald Trump’s latest car crash of an interview together with the audio from Monty Python’s parrot sketch and, well, have a watch for yourself.
Trump's latest interview vs monty python parrot sketch pic.twitter.com/GKlpNF4ffB
— Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) August 4, 2020
Bravo!
The argument clinic would have also worked.
— Rob Bell (@djBabyRob) August 4, 2020
No it wouldn't
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 4, 2020
Follow @Darren_Dutton on Twitter now!
READ MORE
Donald Trump’s latest car crash interview was his most spectacular yet – 13 favourite things people said about it.
Source @Darren_Dutton Images BBC HBO screengrab