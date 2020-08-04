Trump’s latest interview works so well with Monty Python’s parrot sketch it’s uncanny

This is brilliantly done by @Darren_Dutton, whose put Donald Trump’s latest car crash of an interview together with the audio from Monty Python’s parrot sketch and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Trump's latest interview vs monty python parrot sketch pic.twitter.com/GKlpNF4ffB — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) August 4, 2020

Bravo!

The argument clinic would have also worked. — Rob Bell (@djBabyRob) August 4, 2020

No it wouldn't — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 4, 2020

Source @Darren_Dutton Images BBC HBO screengrab