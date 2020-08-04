Some next-level trolling in response to Donald Trump’s call to delay the election
You’ve probably seen Donald Trump is rather keen on delaying the US presidential elections due to take place in November.
Here’s what he said on Twitter a little while back.
With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020
And this is surely the perfect response, shared on Reddit by u/wait_whats_illegal who said: ‘Hold up (found on twitter with #maga tag).’
‘Someone pulled a sneaky on his supporters.’ DE-ARGA
‘YES PLEASE DO THIS.’ bernyhunt
‘And make sure you don’t vote by mail either because FRAUD!’ coldgator
Source Reddit u/wait_whats_illegal