Ross Kemp looked like Homer Simpson after getting into the wrong kind of sting operation – 9 funny responses

Ross Kemp is probably best known for his long-running stint as tough guy Grant Mitchell in Eastenders, but has subsequently taken the documentary world by storm, investigating gangs and criminals, up close and personal.

On Monday night, however, it was clear he’d come off worst in an unexpected encounter with some visitors in his loft.

You might think I deserve this…when wasps attack 🤣🤪 pic.twitter.com/bnU0fEk7Dh — Ross Kemp (@RossKemp) August 3, 2020

Instead of trying to keep a stiff upper lip, Ross did the sensible thing and sought medical attention.

At the doctors. Love the NHS pic.twitter.com/NRVGU80Flp — Ross Kemp (@RossKemp) August 3, 2020

Wasp Kemp…back home, thank you NHS pic.twitter.com/dBLspHFpxG — Ross Kemp (@RossKemp) August 3, 2020

NHS – not just for coronavirus. There’s a free slogan for them.

Twitter couldn’t resist weighing in on his unfortunate – and painful-looking – appearance.

1.

I shouldn't laugh but Ross Kemp's Homer Simpson cosplay is on point. — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) August 3, 2020

2.

“I’m Ross Kemp.

Tonight I’m going undercover into murky world of wasps.

I’ve come face to face with ISIS,inmates at Belmarsh etc,so what’s the worst these little fuckers can do.

I’m gonna stick my shiny bald swede into a nest.

Bring it on……” pic.twitter.com/wOFR21Hu0R — fergal (@fergalkiernan) August 3, 2020

3.

Not too sure about this Scarface remake https://t.co/ccEMrKoRiG — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) August 3, 2020

4.

He looks like a spitting image doll of himself holy fuck haha https://t.co/jmeIlWfsQg — catholic goth (@antibloom) August 3, 2020

5.

Ross kemp casually blaming his botched lip fillers on wasps. Disgusting behaviour 😂 https://t.co/KTlU8kSh6M — Lewis (@lewisba20407928) August 3, 2020

6.

Ross Kemp kicking about, like a 19 year old beauty technician!! — Freddie ⚽️ (@Freddie_23_23) August 3, 2020

7.

Sorry Ross couldn't resist 🤪 pic.twitter.com/rjK3UL5QyU — Steve Taylor (@stevenvoiceover) August 3, 2020

8.

"So what's going on on Twitter today."

"Absolutely nothing really… hmm… oh HANG ON! Ross Kemp's been stung on the mouth by a wasp!"

*People from neighbouring rooms and houses rush by to look* https://t.co/F9C1oopygy — Dave Bryant (@23Daves) August 3, 2020

9.

Never thought Ross Kemp getting stung by wasps would be the highlight of the summer but here we are https://t.co/lVuOgr4pk0 — Major Charles Innocent (@JoeStephenson96) August 3, 2020

Finally, as much as we enjoyed people’s responses, we felt there could be only one winner – and we don’t mean the wasps.

ROSS KEMP FINALLY MEETS BRITAIN'S MOST DANGEROUS GANG https://t.co/PJ1kgfeBs2 — Liam Kirkaldy (@HolyroodLiam) August 3, 2020

Source Ross Kemp