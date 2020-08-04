Ross Kemp looked like Homer Simpson after getting into the wrong kind of sting operation – 9 funny responses

Ross Kemp is probably best known for his long-running stint as tough guy Grant Mitchell in Eastenders, but has subsequently taken the documentary world by storm, investigating gangs and criminals, up close and personal.

On Monday night, however, it was clear he’d come off worst in an unexpected encounter with some visitors in his loft.

Instead of trying to keep a stiff upper lip, Ross did the sensible thing and sought medical attention.

NHS – not just for coronavirus. There’s a free slogan for them.

Twitter couldn’t resist weighing in on his unfortunate – and painful-looking – appearance.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Finally, as much as we enjoyed people’s responses, we felt there could be only one winner – and we don’t mean the wasps.

READ MORE

This clip of Ross Kemp facing down a guy who pulled a gun on him is jaw-dropping stuff

Source Ross Kemp Image Ross Kemp